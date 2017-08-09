The hybrid home with a style of its own

If you've been laboring under the misconception that you need to pick one style of decor for your home and stick to it, today's project is going to blow that theory right out of the water! With so many incredible genres to take inspiration from, it would be remiss of you to not at least consider mixing a few different elements together and if you have an interior designer helping you to create the perfect home, they'll know exactly how to draw different styles together for maximum impact. Today, we're going to show you a home that has balanced elements of minimalism with retro furniture, rustic finishes and chic, modern aesthetics and to say that the end result is spectacular would be a bold understatement! Come with us now as we show you how effective blended styling really can be!
What we love about this main living space is the fact that it's so open! A terrifically modern way to make sure that each space seamlessly flows into the next, the total lack of dividing walls looks amazing as a whole, but let's dive in a little closer to see some of the details!
The size of this dining table is just brilliant, don't you think? It would have been so easy to plump for a smaller installation, to make the most of the open space, but we love the bold choice to, essentially, mirror the island unit! If anything, these long and lean pieces of furniture are amplifying the proportions even more!
It's no secret that gray is the color for 2017 and just look at this stunning kitchen, that is putting the hue to great use! Working beautifully with the rustic wood of the bar, a soft gray accent has added some real depth to the expansive white space and brings in a touch of modern chic that you wouldn't normally think would work so well with more earthy touches! Wow!
Pan around to the far end of this open-plan room and you find one of the most charming and fun living rooms that we've ever seen! With a sleek contemporary fire in place, the wonderful Danish-style retro sofas are really coming into their own as the focal points for the area and we are definitely taking note of the way a large rug has been used to distinguish between different functional spaces!
Could we love this bedroom any more? Probably not! There is an undeniable sense of luxury going on here, yet there is so little in the way of furniture! Minimalism never looked so chic, cozy and opulent! Using gray, once again, as the accent color has offered up some inspired cohesion with the rest of the house . With nothing to distract you in here, we can only imagine the effortless and heavenly sleep you'd get!
Who said that a white bathroom can't be extra special? Certainly not us, now that we've seen this amazing example of one! Leading off form the master bedroom, the generous proportions of this bathroom are wonderful and contribute to a consistent feeling of relaxation and comfort and can we take a minute to swoon over all that storage?
Simple, elegant and striking, this home has perfected hybrid styling and the result is a home that we don't just like, we are actively coveting it!
For more beautiful home ideas, take a look at this article: A beautiful home in 11 pictures!