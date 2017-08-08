26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Small kitchens can seem like massive inconveniences, but in reality, they can be wonderfully stylish spaces that exude charm and functionality in equal measure, just ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that! If you are thinking about giving your cooking space a serious overhaul, then we think some ideas for small kitchen areas will be very welcomed, which is why we've found a whopping 26 pictures to show you today! If you can't wait to see a host of perfectly modern kitchens for small rooms, you've come to the right place!
Kitchens are the heart of our homes and between the smell of fresh coffee, the aromas of different herbs and freshly prepared food, wonderful memories are created and amazing experiences are enjoyed. All of this happens in large living rooms, as well as in kitchens in small spaces and while the disadvantages of bijou rooms always catch our eye, miniature kitchens can look just as great as their larger counterparts. Let's take a look!
We start with a simple but popular example for kitchen lovers. Modular kitchens are extremely handy for people who have to move frequently, for example, students, as kitchens, with individual pieces of furniture, stoves and dishwashers can easily be integrated into new rooms when moving. And that makes them so popular. They look great too, even in small kitchens!
A small kitchen is no reason to not to integrate a bar! On the contrary, you can kill two birds with one stone and enjoy a dining area and a work surface, all at the same time.
This beautifully designed space is full of ideas for small kitchen, as it looks more like an artist's studio than a kitchen, right. The connection between art and food is well known, so why not exploit it a little?
When dealing with closed rooms, U-shaped kitchens are one of the best ways to maximize space. Offering plenty of storage and easy movement, these modern kitchens are perfect for small rooms.
When we look at the issue of storage space in small kitchens, this example should give you plenty of inspiration! Rarely have we seen so much functionality and practicality in such a small space, as everything has been accounted for, even wine bottles!
Neutral or bright designs are beautiful ideas for small kitchens, as they trick the eye into seeing a bigger room than is actually there. Add in a large window and you'll not only have plenty of light, but will also be able to ventilate well after cooking, so no bad odors can sneak into other rooms.
Pared back design always gives the impression of cleanliness and elegance and with regular care and cleaning, it feels fresh and positive, which is great for your mood!
If you have a studio apartment, then your small kitchen will be in your main living room, which is why hiding it away can be a great idea. However, we think that this kitchen is almost too gorgeous to conceal, don't you?
Even in small kitchens, you can combine different styles! -Here, you see a modern kitchen with an an old stone wall and it looks great!
You might think that modern kitchens for small rooms are the best idea, but this example is probably the starkest possible contrast to minimalist design! The rustic look here suits a cozy and small space SO well.
This kitchen has a wonderfully positive vibe! Colorful designs look great, if you stick to small accents, otherwise the scheme can quickly get a little chaotic, so think about delicate embellishments!
You can easily create an extraordinary look with unusual materials, such as the stools here with a transparent seat. The backlit shelf in the kitchen area is also elegant, which makes an ordinary storage space suddenly seem quite mysterious and playful.
Today's wooden kitchens often have a very unfussy and stylish appearance, which makes them perfect for small kitchens! So clean and natural!
What a quaint kitchen! When it comes to great ideas for small kitchens, we think this one has cornered the market, with clever storage hiding, rustic charm and proportional appliances.
Choosing a retro design helps to create unusual colors, patterns and shapes, which really highlight the joy of a small kitchen. Here. the fridge is really dominating the space, but in the best possible way!
This kitchen has been designed around a clear desire to radiate sophistication and it has worked! The combination of marble, stylish built-in cabinets and a ceiling light that surrounds the room, makes this kitchen a particularly elegant place.
While aesthetics are important, never lose sight of the fact that even a small kitchen needs to be the most practical space that it can be! Always find a way to hang your utensils where you need them and don't keep anything out of reach.
Color affects the look of a kitchen like nothing else and this design is such a breath of fresh air! We love the zingy wall color and bright white cabinets that really work in a small room.
What is it about this kitchen that feels like a vacation home? Perhaps it's the wood panelling, but whatever it is, we love the cozy and relaxing vibe! What a great idea for a small kitchen!
Harshly different styles and dramatic contrasts can look stunning in small kitchens, as long as you have an underlying constant. Here. we see black being used to tie everything together and the effect is amazing! Modernkitchens in small rooms really do work!
This small kitchen aptly demonstrates that dramatically opposing styles can come together to form a beautiful new hybrid! The use of industrial and rustic motifs, together, is so inspired and unique.
Speaking of industrial touches, this apartment, with exposed pipes and old brick walls, has made light work of accepting a gorgeous classical kitchen, complete with a range stove! It might be small, but it's a mighty beautiful installation!
If you have some free space in your small kitchen, including a blackboard is a great idea! Don;t think about being too boring though and just hanging one on the wall, as you can paint a single wall to BECOME the blackboard! Think of all the family messages that would be impossible to forget!
Whether small or large, lighting plays an important role in every kitchen. If we want to prepare food safely, we need to have plenty of bright light to work with, so look for innovative ways to brighten your space, such as under cabinet lighting!
Who doesn't want to be able to enjoy a languid coffee every morning, in their kitchen? We know we do, so even if you can only fit a very small breakfast bar into your space, do it! We'll take a macchiato here please…
This final example is a wonderfully classic kitchen! While modern kitchens and small rooms seem to go hand in hand, there is always room for a touch of tradition, so think about pretty pastel hues, decorative curtains and classically sweet bar stools!
