Minimalist bedrooms you won't be able to resist

How does the saying go? That less is more? Well, in terms of stylish bedroom design, that can definitely be the case, as we're about to prove! Interior designers have known the power of a minimalist bedroom scheme for years now, but we are catching up with them, as it is clear to see, from these pictures, that simple furniture, understated color schemes and unfussy luxury is the way to go! If you've been considering giving your bedroom a revamp, then we think at least one of these spaces will convince you to go for a minimalist look, so let's get started!