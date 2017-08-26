Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimalist bedrooms you won't be able to resist

press profile homify
ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА КВАРТИРЫ В ЖК "ФИЛИ ГРАД" 80м2, OM DESIGN OM DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
How does the saying go? That less is more? Well, in terms of stylish bedroom design, that can definitely be the case, as we're about to prove! Interior designers have known the power of a minimalist bedroom scheme for years now, but we are catching up with them, as it is clear to see, from these pictures, that simple furniture, understated color schemes and unfussy luxury is the way to go! If you've been considering giving your bedroom a revamp, then we think at least one of these spaces will convince you to go for a minimalist look, so let's get started!

1. Using a painted wall to add in some texture was inspired here and maintains the lovely monochrome scheme as well. So charming!

Bedroom, Оксана Мухина Оксана Мухина Minimalist bedroom
2. A cacophony of natural materials has made for such a dignified and understated look in this bedroom! With a rug this gorgeous, nothing else was needed at all!

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist bedroom
3. Who says you have to go all-white for a minimalist scheme? This terrific dark bedroom is so unfussy yet bold and dramatic and has such a lustre!

ДИЗАЙН ИНТЕРЬЕРА КВАРТИРЫ В ЖК "ФИЛИ ГРАД" 80м2, OM DESIGN OM DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
4. All the cream tones here look so bright and wonderful, not to mention warm! We love the way that the lights are the only real embellishments!

Квартира в современном стиле, 153 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Minimalist bedroom
5. Using plants as accessories? Ingenious! What a vibrant yet pared back aesthetic that feels fresher than any luxury touches!

homify Minimalist bedroom White
6. Well! The artwork in this room certainly says it all! There's just enough decor to make for an interesting space, but not so much as to be busy. And that wall color! Wow!

迷迭．灰｜Planes of Greyscale, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. Minimalist bedroom Blue
7. Coffee and cream tones are the perfect medley for a minimalist yet warm and welcoming bedroom. A little cultural art is all that was needed to finish it off!

Апартаменты "Умный дом", Grafit Architects Grafit Architects Minimalist bedroom
8. Bare bricks and pendulum lights. Talk about industrial minimalism at it's most gorgeous and relaxing!

Buddha_project, Projecto2 Projecto2 Minimalist bedroom
9. Not even curtains have been added to this minimal bedroom, as they would have been too heavy handed. Love the gray scheme!

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style bedroom
townhouse in scandinavian style

10. Pretty as a picture, fresh as the sea and as unfussy as any stark minimalist bedroom can be, this is a lovely example of the genre!

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
For more great bedroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 tips to make your bedroom look modern and cool.

DIY: 9 low-cost ways to upgrade your home!
Could you be tempted to go for a minimal bedroom now?

No, Thanks