Lavish modern villa offers luxurious retreat

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Istanbul based architects from AYKUTHALL ARCHITECTURAL INTERIORS have come up with a modern villa that offers an elegant promise of opulent comfort in its plush accents. In today’s homify tour, let us explore the interiors of this home and take our pick for favorite home design ideas to copy.

Dazzling greetings.

As you enter, in the hallway you are greeted by the wonder of white and the graceful gloss of contemporary style. The marble floor, ivory wallpaper, golden framed mirror with chic lamps on either side, and a bright ambiance bring a cheery note into the air. 

Traditionally appealing.

This wood & white staircase bears alluring suggestions of classic charm. Note the pleasing decor in the space under the stairway.

Cozy, comfy and inviting.

Cushy and welcoming, that couch exudes a tempting invite for snug relaxation. With a light wooden flooring and hints of an old-world charm, this lounging area paints an idyllic picture.

Just imagine lazing on that plush sofa with your feet resting on the mini ottoman, as you enjoy the welcoming warmth from the fireplace housed in that engaging stone wall and relish a piping hot cuppa while engrossed in your favorite novel. Quite a relaxing stance, eh?

On the other side of the fireplace is the space serving as the well lit media room where you can relax with your near & dear ones and enjoy the latest flicks, or simply have a cozy banter as you share delectable goodies.

Sumptuous guarantee.

This bright & airy modern dining room with wooden dining table, comfortably cushioned chairs and a mini tea-corner by the window is full of warmth. The sober wooden floor continues in here from the living room. Did you notice the lovely chandelier?

Hearty and stylish.

The well lighted modular kitchen is a showstopper all right. The jazzy floor made of marble, the shiny white benchtops, handle-free fronts, woody backsplash, plentiful storage, and the magical nobility of wood in different tones impart this kitchen plentiful suggestions of homey wholesomeness to adorn its modern character.

Make room for family relaxation.

This eclectic covered patio offers the ideal den for some snug family time- lounging, eating and resting together. Classic  charm of candelabra chandelier meets the earthy rustic poise of wood & stone to exude a truly comfortable ambiance.

Tasteful repose.

Decked up in tones of blue and loads of snuggly sass, this spacious bedroom looks amazing. Look at that wallpaper! The restrained furnishings & decor lends an aesthetic quality to the bedroom.

Bathroom beauty.

Simplistic yet original, this washbasin area oozes conventional allure in its uncomplicated format.

Gimme red!

The playful vibrancy of red color bedecks this kids' room with a striking refinement. The car-shaped bed is definitely THE highlight of the room. The sober wallpaper contrasts well with the snazzy red curtains. 

Quintessentially elegant.

This master bedroom in shades of pink, beige and off-white looks straight out of a fairy tale. The poise, charm and finesse exuded by the different elements convey a classic soul of design in their modernistic format. Hints of old-world elegance augment the restful accents manifolds.

Gracefully yours.

The modern bathroom is finessed in its details of the vanity, bath cabin, lighting and the bathtub. Care for a refreshing soak?

Which of these wonderful design ideas did you choose to take home?

