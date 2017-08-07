The spacious home of fetching contrasts, where wood steals the show!

Saccolongo based Italian interior architects from STIMAMIGLIO CONCEPTLUXURYDESIGN have come up with a modern house, where roomy accents are adorned by the noble humility of wood, luminous details & interesting contrasts. Lending a ritzy rusticity, wood has played the key role in creating a snug ambiance of absolute comfort wherein the swish suggestions of poised modernity add oodles of homey pizzazz.
Sounds inviting? Let’s have a look!
In this view showing the kitchen & dining spaces, you can see how the humble elegance of wood makes this lavish ambiance look jazzier. Open and expansive, this space bears rustic suggestions in its snazzy character. Look at that dining table!
Access to the kitchen is through this glass door that is adorned by the cartoon silhouette of a chef, a comical symbol of the moreishness present on the other side of the door. The cushy sofas add to the comfy dining experience.
In the luxurious living room, you can see that the skylight allows more natural light inside. Did you note that fireplace? The wooden floor, the lone horizontal sculpture and the shiny white handle-free cabinets above the fireplace sing in melodious notes of aesthetic poise. The lighting is very modern and appealing, giving the room a stunningly dazzling aura.
Magnificent lighting fills this plush lounge space with tasteful sheen. The large leather sofa in the center symbolizes cozy comfort with élan. The ornate framed mirror, the decor piece in its illuminated niche and the glowing stairway ensure that this space is brimming with a sophisticated sass.
The spacious bedroom suite is a trendy spectacle of light and luxury. The voguish stone wall lends an exquisite aesthetic appeal in here; glass is another feature that has been employed generously to fill this space with clear finesse. The bathroom is separated by glass walls, conveying contemporary charisma of chic elements. Glass reflects the ample appeal of lighting while wood rings in snug warmth for ideal repose.
Don't you just love the charming accents of this posh bathroom loaded with the fetching brilliance of smartly elegant design?
Black and white… … need we say more?
This modish dwelling has a spa with sauna too! Fantastic, isn’t it? The warm wooden details, dark tiles, stone-textured wall, chic cozy lights and oodles of relaxing vibes- ideal to create an ambiance of supreme rejuvenation. Simply forget everything else & treat your senses to this absolute relaxation!
This wine-cellar replete with the ritzy rustic panache of bricks & wood is yet another practical space full of contemporary style.