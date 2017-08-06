Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Absolute comfort greets you in this spacious abode of appealing modernity

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Toulouse based photographers from PIXCITY, AGENCE DE PHOTOGRAPHIE have beautifully captured today’s homify feature in all its glory. A modern, roomy home spread over 2 floors, boasting of a large pool, surrounding greens & a patio area, this dwelling offers all the comforts for cozy contemporary living in a chic style.

Join us as we get up, close & personal with this wonderful dwelling and draw inspiration to take home!

Living in commodious charisma.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Modern Dining Room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

This view conveys the spacious character of the living room, focusing on the dining area. The graceful dining set has been so placed for great outside views to add to the tastefulness of the delicacies on the dining table.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Modern Dining Room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Full of elegance, the dining set with the brown chairs overlooks the poolside. 

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Modern Living Room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

On the other side, the lounging area with the plush L- shaped sofa, jazzy cushions, simplistic coffee table and oodles of restful accents extends a hearty invite.

Ageless fulfilment.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Modern Kitchen
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

The evergreen sheen of the sophisticated black & white combo fills this modular kitchen with luxurious style and ample generosity. The handle-free fronts look awesome!

Welcoming face of uncomplicated allure.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Classic style houses
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

This view conveys the simplistic yet sassy aspect of the home, showing the aqueous appeal in full swing.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Classic style houses
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Enjoy a relaxing swim in the cool water, laze by the poolside on that cozy recliner, or relish fried delectables with a hot beverage as you engage in some friendly banter- this pool-deck is an amazing place to make the most of the warm sunshine with your loved ones.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Modern Terrace
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Don’t fancy the poolside? This open patio is ideal for your snug family meals.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Patios & Decks
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

You can entertain your guests and extended family in this covered patio space.

Repose is in vogue.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Minimalist bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Overlooking the dining area on the pool-deck is this minimalist bedroom, loaded with a simple sass and plentiful comfort.

Maison avec vue à couper le souffle, Pixcity Pixcity Classic style bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

This classic beauty is located on the upper floor of the house and offers stunning landscape views.

All the interior spaces exude a truly elegant stance of finessed panache in their restrained and tasteful furnishings & decor.

Risks to health: 20 silly mistakes that makes your home unhealthy!
Which of these smashing ideas did you choose to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks