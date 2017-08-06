Absolute comfort greets you in this spacious abode of appealing modernity

Toulouse based photographers from PIXCITY, AGENCE DE PHOTOGRAPHIE have beautifully captured today’s homify feature in all its glory. A modern, roomy home spread over 2 floors, boasting of a large pool, surrounding greens & a patio area, this dwelling offers all the comforts for cozy contemporary living in a chic style.
Join us as we get up, close & personal with this wonderful dwelling and draw inspiration to take home!
This view conveys the spacious character of the living room, focusing on the dining area. The graceful dining set has been so placed for great outside views to add to the tastefulness of the delicacies on the dining table.
On the other side, the lounging area with the plush L- shaped sofa, jazzy cushions, simplistic coffee table and oodles of restful accents extends a hearty invite.
The evergreen sheen of the sophisticated black & white combo fills this modular kitchen with luxurious style and ample generosity. The handle-free fronts look awesome!
This view conveys the simplistic yet sassy aspect of the home, showing the aqueous appeal in full swing.
Enjoy a relaxing swim in the cool water, laze by the poolside on that cozy recliner, or relish fried delectables with a hot beverage as you engage in some friendly banter- this pool-deck is an amazing place to make the most of the warm sunshine with your loved ones.
Overlooking the dining area on the pool-deck is this minimalist bedroom, loaded with a simple sass and plentiful comfort.