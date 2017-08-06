Absolute comfort greets you in this spacious abode of appealing modernity

Toulouse based photographers from PIXCITY, AGENCE DE PHOTOGRAPHIE have beautifully captured today’s homify feature in all its glory. A modern, roomy home spread over 2 floors, boasting of a large pool, surrounding greens & a patio area, this dwelling offers all the comforts for cozy contemporary living in a chic style.

Join us as we get up, close & personal with this wonderful dwelling and draw inspiration to take home!