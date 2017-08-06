A country home that packs a chic punch of modern comfort

Today’s homify story features a country home created by the NYC based architects from BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC. Christened the Hayden Lane Residence and situated in Bucks County, PA, this approximately 5,000 square foot home is sitting on a hilly five-acre site. This house is a collection of connected small buildings, one of which is the original pre-revolutionary era stone farmhouse. A wildflower meadow enveloping the house further ties it to the lovely landscape. The architectural forms & exterior materials employed are evocative of simplistic farm buildings in the area.

With outdoors as desirable for lounging as indoors, this country home is the perfect, warm, cozy sanctum for a welcome retreat. Let us have a peek!