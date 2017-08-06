A country home that packs a chic punch of modern comfort

Today’s homify story features a country home created by the NYC based architects from BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC. Christened the Hayden Lane Residence and situated in Bucks County, PA, this approximately 5,000 square foot home is sitting on a hilly five-acre site. This house is a collection of connected small buildings, one of which is the original pre-revolutionary era stone farmhouse. A wildflower meadow enveloping the house further ties it to the lovely landscape. The architectural forms & exterior materials employed are evocative of simplistic farm buildings in the area.
With outdoors as desirable for lounging as indoors, this country home is the perfect, warm, cozy sanctum for a welcome retreat. Let us have a peek!
This small open dining area overlooking the meadow is ideal for a hot cuppa and some munchies, or simply a relaxed breakfast with the loved ones. With the warm glow of the sun, cool breeze and soothing views, the moreishness just gets amplified.
This wood & glass patio offers an amazing space to unwind and relax with the family while enjoying you favorite brew. This space is also apt for a quiet time of contemplation with the choicest reads & the calming effect of green vistas.
Leading into the dining area from the patio, the wooden framed glass doors bring you into a space replete with woody warmth & fetching elegance. The wooden dining set, open crockery showcase, shiny wooden floor and aesthetic ambiance simply add oodles of hearty poise into this dining area.
Adjacent to the dining area is the open, state-of-the-art stainless steel kitchen full of modular accents and including a breakfast bar. The metallic details ring in modern jazz into the humble country vibes. Look at those lights!
With the massive stone fireplace sitting at its heart and dividing the lounge & kitchen- dining spaces, the bright living room with parquet flooring & spacious open character is loaded with inviting warmth in its snug contemporary elements.
Sitting at a slightly higher level from the dining area, the carpeted lounge is all about cushy comfort. Dark toned upholstery brings in a dapper look and contrasts well with the woody & light tones. Well lighted & airy, the lounge bears an ambiance of absolute restfulness.
The stone wall adds trendy textural allure to this bedroom adorned with cozy lighting & restful accents of appealing modernity.