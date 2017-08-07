The beachfront home that's a thing of beauty!

It takes an exceptional home to be able to rival a beachfront view in terms of natural beauty and grace, but we've definitely found the architectural needle in the haystack that can! The interior designer that curated this spectacular home was clearly influenced by the undeniably gorgeous vista that the property overlooks and yet, a truly individual and eye-catching scheme has been elegantly put into place. The finished look complements the location perfectly and balances modern and retro influences so wonderfully that we honestly can't stop staring ta the pictures, so why don't we dive in and see if you are astonished by the design scheme as well?
Incredible! Just look at this extensive panoramic window, which not only draws in a staggering amount of natural light, but also offers totally undisturbed views of the amazing beachfront location. You can really see why we said that the vista is hard to beat, but as we spin around to take a look at the open-plan interior here, you'll see that the scheme makes a really good attempt!
This living room area is an absolute treat for the eye! Breathtakingly simple in color and style, it showcases beautiful retro furniture and innovative integrated storage, all of which maintains chic lines and amazing light flow. The low-level sofa, in particular, really amplifies the wonderful proportions here.
At the far end of the open-plan room is this very pretty kitchen and dining area, which of course, overlooks the striking view outside! Talk about dinner with an amazing outlook! Again, retro furniture has been used to great effect, with a stylish table and ergonomic dining chairs in place, but we need to see more of the kitchen!
Minimalist, filled with storage and a gorgeous display of monochrome tones, this kitchen is everything we thought it would be and more. In particular, we adore the open shelving inside the island unit, as well as the mirrored splashback, which reflects the view, but just look at those lights as well! The little personal touches, in the form of the decorative plates, add in some real charm and retro bar stools? Well, what else would there be?
How lovely! Just look at the way this bedroom can be shut off from the wider living space, with some simple sliding divides, but when a more expansive feel is sought, they can be opened up to reveal every nuance of comfort that this property has to offer. Don;t for a second think that we are overlooking the exposed bathroom here either, as we are coming to that next!
While it certainly isn't ordinary to have the en suite bathroom totally open and exposed, we think it was a genius touch here! Contemporary, tactile suite items have made this such an inclusive space and the freestanding tub really does stand alone as a key focal point. We are a little obsessed with the smoked glass shower enclosure as well, but then again, we are enamoured wit this home as a whole!
