The perfect color palette for the house facade

The facade is the calling card of the house, because it creates the first impression of your home in the minds of any and all visitors. With this fact in mind, it is particularly important to choose the right color for the facade and it's not just us that thinks so! Any architect or even interior designer would tell you the same thing too!

What hue you choose for your home facade color is up to you, but you should be aware of how much time it will require to maintain, after all, you will be stuck with it for years to come! In general, warm colors, such as orange, are inviting, while coool shades, such as green and blue, can come off as rather distant. Other factors also play a role in house facade color choices, such as the size and position of your home, as well as how much sun it gets. To help you decide which facade color you should be choosing, we have a few handy tips for you, right here!