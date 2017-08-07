The perfect color palette for the house facade

The facade is the calling card of the house, because it creates the first impression of your home in the minds of any and all visitors. With this fact in mind, it is particularly important to choose the right color for the facade and it's not just us that thinks so! Any architect or even interior designer would tell you the same thing too!
What hue you choose for your home facade color is up to you, but you should be aware of how much time it will require to maintain, after all, you will be stuck with it for years to come! In general, warm colors, such as orange, are inviting, while coool shades, such as green and blue, can come off as rather distant. Other factors also play a role in house facade color choices, such as the size and position of your home, as well as how much sun it gets. To help you decide which facade color you should be choosing, we have a few handy tips for you, right here!
Choosing a white facade is never a bad move and even in the case of large houses, light facades fit easily into the landscape—unlike vibrantly colored or dark walls. You will often find that an entire neighborhood has opted for the same facade color, especially in terms of white walls, but this can be a blessing and curse, all at the same time. On the one hand, you do not need to worry about the color of the facade looking out of place, but on the other, you might only be able to use your own color concepts with special permits. The ultimate goal should be to create a harmonious picture of the house, the garden, the roof and the environment, so with a dark roof, finished in a hue such as anthracite gray or dark brown, there is a wonderful contrast and cohesion, all at once.
In this example, a cohesive scheme starts from a basic color tone and combines a couple of variations. If you were to opt for a uniform beige wall coating, the roof would also fit perfectly, in the same shade, to create a lovely and inclusive look. To really capture a singular shade style, your house facade color should match your window frames, railings and even the garden fence too. Even the guttering could be included, to ensure nothing stands out.
One-tone homes tend to work best when they are detached, otherwise your scheme will be butted up against somebody else's personal choice, which could undermine yours!
When searching for the right color to paint your house facade, you should ask yourself a few pertinent questions, such as 'how does the house look?' and 'is it a terraced house, a detached house, or a semi-detached house?'. These will naturally give you a better idea of what house facade color would look right on your property. Other important considerations are the size of the house and how much sunlight it gets, as this could impact on whether a dark facade will work or not.
Most homeowners select a classic color concept with a light facade and a darker roof, however, this country house works so well in reverse, mainly due to the fact that the bright roof matches the base and forms a frame for the black walls. Such houses fit perfectly into a natural environment and should have a large garden, as the green of the lawns offer a bright contrast and bed the facade into nature more easily.
Glass, wood, metal, stone or the classic plaster wall? Why do you always have to decide? Admittedly, the simplest variant is probably the plastered wall, but this simple concept can be easily updated. It is generally considered best to combine a plastered exterior wall with a stone base, or to simply combine stone columns with an otherwise really understated facade. If you decide to work with wood on your facade, this will give your house a natural look and adding in some metal elements will break up a rustic finish with little piquant touches of modern style.
If you prefer to think less about your house facade color, you can opt for a whole lot of glazing instead. Glass walls provide a light-filled interior and totally negate the issue of choosing an exterior color scheme for your property. In general, you should be aware of the overall concept and remain committed to bedding your home into the environment, so try to decide on two or three materials to use, as any more could be a strain on the eyes!
Let's never forget that it doesn't really matter which facade color you choose, as it will be subject to external influences such as dirt and weather. Add in the fact that you want your property to blend into the landscape and you'll see why faded colors are a great idea!
You might want to experiment with super bright, vibrant hues, but if they won;t look right on your home or in the location, you really do need to step back and choose something else. For example, a neon pink home in the forest would look terrible, but paint it green and you';re really onto something. We're not saying that you need to tow a party line, but staying in-keeping is NEVER a bad move.
Inconspicuous. That's the driving force behind so many classical house facade color choices! You don;t want your home to stand out for all the wrong reasons, which is why so many of us plump for a reddish-brown roof color and a simple, pale wall, but you can add in a little accent here and there! How about taking inspiration from this home and painting your window frames, sills and shutters (if you have some) in a complementary color? You could even bring your garden fence in on the action as well. Just remember, you want your home to be pretty, not a novelty!
Baroque architecture is incredible, showcasing playful, curved shapes, ornaments, gables, columns and amazing interplay with light and shadow. In addition, baroque architecture is deliberately based on illusion and the opulence of the materials is widely known! If there is no marble, wood is marbled. If you can not afford gold, gypsum is gilded. the look will always be the same though… all out luxury!
Natural stone colors, such as sandstone, marble and red were used heavily, in addition to white, gray and black. Later, contrasting colorful schemes came to the facades of baroque buildings. These properties are designed to shock and awe!
Majestic renaissance houses hark back to the ancient world and elegantly capture elements such as columns, triangles, and simple geometric forms such as circles and cuboids. Decorative plasterwork, incredible stone craftsmanship and fantastically elegant facade colors will all play a major part in renaissance architecture and to remain in-keeping with the look, muted hues are a must, with opulent little extra details. There might be a few statues here and there as well!
Romanesque architecture is defined by massive, heavy and blocky proportions and takes a special delight in the opacity of facades and interior spaces. Often, pure natural stone was decorated in a colorful manner, which must have left homeowners struggling to decide which facade color to choose, as they would all look incredible! Today, thick walls are considered as a desirable feature in houses and restored and renovated romanesque houses are perfect for those wanting to experiment with painting their house facade.
