15 bedrooms for the very sweetest of dreams

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Bedroom
Your bedroom is the most private space in your home, which is why you want it to be a perfect reflection of your tastes, while also being a fantastically cozy and snug space, but if you don't have any ideas as to how you can up your boudoir design scheme, we are here to help! We've found a host of fabulous bedrooms, each of which has been crafted by a phenomenal interior designer, so why not come with us now and see which of these rooms would guarantee you a restful night's sleep? We think we've found something for everyone here, but you might just be surprised at which aesthetic you like best!

1. A multifunctional space.

homify Modern Bedroom
A bedroom and office in one, this is perfect for anyone that works from home and needs to get a good night's sleep before a heavy day of work!

2. Like a luxury hotel.

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A sumptuous bed, heavy drapes and opulent bed linen have all given this bedroom the look of a five star hotel! What a treat for every day!

3. Elegant taupe and mauve hues.

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Taupe and mauve are such beautiful colors that they are the perfect choices for a relaxing bedroom.We love the upholstered headboard and matching ottoman here!

4. Filled with perfect symmetry.

Apartamento em São Paulo, Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Modern Bedroom
Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura

The symmetry of this bedroom makes it so eye-catching! The way that the proportions of the space have been used to such great effect is inspiring!

5. Comfortable and cozy.

Casa Pinus, CABRAL Arquitetos CABRAL Arquitetos Rustic style bedroom Wood
CABRAL Arquitetos

The amount of natural wood in this bedroom has added such an undeniable warmth and organic aesthetic. Simple bedside lamps really amplify the effect as well.

6. Talk about 50 shades of gray!

homify Modern Bedroom Engineered Wood Beige
homify

We all know that gray is THE color for 2017 and this bedroom has certainly taken that to heart! A medley of stunning cool tones, it has a definite style and sophistication all of its own.

7. Romantic and sweet.

Casa de Cascais. Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Modern Bedroom
Interdesign Interiores

A little romance is never a bad thing in a bedroom, which is why we adore these subtle pink accents! Feminine and pretty, this is a dreamy spot for anyone. J'adore!

8. Making a real statement.

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Living Room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

We are massive fans of the statement wallpaper trend and now, you can see how well it works in a bedroom! With plain walls everywhere else, all that was needed to finish the look was a striking bed!

9. The color purple.

homify Modern Bedroom Engineered Wood Purple/Violet
homify

What is it about purple? We find it so regal and, let's be honest, it has a sensual undertone as well, which makes it perfect for a bedroom! Is it getting hot in here?

10. Free-flowing with the bathroom.

CASA EN PALERMO, ARQUITECTA MORIELLO ARQUITECTA MORIELLO Modern Bedroom
ARQUITECTA MORIELLO

Open-plan living is wonderful, but we rarely attribute it to bedrooms! That's about to change though, as this open-plan boudoir and en suite design offers convenience and style in equal measure!

11. Small but mighty stylish.

Floratta Jardins, Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern Bedroom
Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo

If you think you need a big room to have a stylish sleeping zone, think again! This space is small, but so elegant, having been finished in a medley of coffee and cream tones and those pendulum lights? Adorable!

12. The ultimate in regal style.

Dormitório no estilo clássico, iost Arquitetura e Interiores iost Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style bedroom
iost Arquitetura e Interiores

WOW! If any room should make you feel like royalty, it's your bedroom and this one is certainly up to the task! Metallic wallpaper and a chandelier look so incredible!

13. Modern cozy vibes.

IC | abitarte | suíte | 2017 | Florianópolis, Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern Bedroom
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia

What if you want a cozy look, but with a modern twist? Well, this is definitely the right room to use as inspiration, as the neutral colors and luxury fabrics bring a snuggly look into play, but keep everything fresh.

14. Pared back perfection.

3D Quarto do Casal - Por Patrícia Nobre, Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom
Patrícia Nobre—Arquitetura de Interiores

We are obsessed with this super bedroom! Exposed brick walls, Scandinavian-inspired furniture and a touch of rose gold really come together well and create a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic!

15. Natural and calm.

Projeto residencial em condomínio fechado, 360+ arquitetura e interiores 360+ arquitetura e interiores Modern Bedroom
360+ arquitetura e interiores

Doesn't this bedroom just look wonderfully calm and relaxing? With great lighting in place and subtle colors being used, there is a sense of overwhelming recuperation that we just want to say ahhhhhhhh.

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 12 amazing bedroom designs!

Which of these bedrooms seriously appeals to you?

