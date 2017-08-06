9 absolutely trend colors for your new wall in 2017

Once again, we find ourselves thinking that another year needs to bring new innovations into our homes and with the nights starting to draw in again, isn't now just the right time to think about a new design? Is all of your furniture still contemporary? Does the bathroom need a makeover? Never mind all those big jobs, if you want to start slowly, why not try out a new wall color? Sometimes it really is the small details that bring the most change and for this reason, we want to take a look at what have been heralded as the wall trend colors of 2017. Your interior designer will tell you that you want to get the right balance of great style, a welcoming ambience and beauty, so come with us now as we tell you all about the wall color trends of 2017, so you can see which ones really appeal and could be a great option for your own home!