9 absolutely trend colors for your new wall in 2017

Once again, we find ourselves thinking that another year needs to bring new innovations into our homes and with the nights starting to draw in again, isn't now just the right time to think about a new design? Is all of your furniture still contemporary? Does the bathroom need a makeover? Never mind all those big jobs, if you want to start slowly, why not try out a new wall color? Sometimes it really is the small details that bring the most change and for this reason, we want to take a look at what have been heralded as the wall trend colors of 2017. Your interior designer will tell you that you want to get the right balance of great style, a welcoming ambience and beauty, so come with us now as we tell you all about the wall color trends of 2017, so you can see which ones really appeal and could be a great option for your own home!
Pastel colors, particularly in spaces such as living rooms, increase the harmonious vibes and lead to wonderfully pleasant socializing opportunities. Pastel tones bring a soft contrast into our home and thus, also neutralize individual spaces, but what combinations are making a splash this year? On trend colors for 2017 definitely include gentle green and gray tones, working together and look cool, fresh and classic, all at once!
Cool and regal hues definitely have a big part in terms of wall colors in 2017, which is why violet and purple are SO popular! They work well in any style of room, from classic through to contemporary, and really do inject some serious decadence, especially in the bedroom!
As in previous years, brilliant white has remained one of the absolute favorite wall colors in 2017. The positive qualities of this neutral color are just too obvious to be ignored and in addition, white is not only timeless, it also makes every room look simple, inviting and large, whether it be a bathroom or a cozy lounge. Combined with other on trend wall colors, white makes a bold statement!
Gray is not a color to be underestimated, especially in 2017, as the many variations are all HUGELY popular right now! Pale pearl gray is particularly effective in terms of furniture choices and if you use it on your walls as well, you'll have a level of cohesion like nothing else, as well as an inviting and cozy spot that you can't wit to enjoy. Admit it; you'd love to be curled up on this sofa right now, wouldn't you?
On trend wall colors in 2017 are terrifically varied, which means that everyone should be able to find one that they would want to use in their home! A particular favourite of ours is subtle yet warm rose pink. Adding a touch of romance, sweetness and femininity to any room, pink walls are a beautiful choice that don't have to be too overbearing. You could have a slightly pink-tinged white, as a compromise between two trends!
It shouldn't come as a surprise just how much chartreuse green can soothe us and that's why so many people are already taking advantage of this fantastic color in their homes. Designed to mimic the green of the natural world, with a light touch of yellow, this hue is not only invigorating, but also extremely harmonious. We think it's the perfect color for your kitchen in 2017.
For a touch of interior optimism, can there be a better color is better than yellow, which blasts sunshine freshness through every room? It has a stimulating and refreshing effect and therefore combines all the qualities needed to qualify as a trend color for 2017. It's ideal for every room!
In terms of trend colors for 2017, dark gray is right at the top of the list! It is wonderfully versatile for home use, be it as a basic background tone or a dramatic feature hue and looks incredible in any genre of design, from modern through to industrial. If you like the idea of dark gray for your walls, you should adjust your furniture choices accordingly, by bringing in wood note to add warmth back into the space.
Our final choice for wall trend colors in 2017 is nautical navy blue. In modern living rooms, it acts as a natural highlight and it works wonderfully well in kitchens too. Dark., dramatic and yet elegantly classic as well, it is such a winner that you can't possibly have too much of it!
