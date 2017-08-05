Your browser is out-of-date.

This modern dwelling flaunts smart practical poise

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
Rome based architects from EF_ARCHIDESIGN have created a modern home that celebrates the open plan design and packs an elegant punch of functionality in its modish format. Full of luminous accents and visually sound elements, this home is really worth a homify tour. So, without further ado, let’s go!

Open to chic comfort.

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

This view allows you to fully appreciate the tasteful open plan design of the living room- the plush lounge with the cushy couch, the open bookshelf, the dining area with the white chairs, the open kitchen with the dapper sheen of dark red, the breakfast counter with the high stools and the rich dark wooden floor with welcoming warmth. Did you note the snazzy lighting?

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Lounging on that white couch with your favorite read and a hot cuppa… truly restful, no?

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Smart, convenient and thoughtful- that built-in wine cellar with the honeycomb design is one real jazzy piece. The media room installations are no less designer.

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Glass-top dining table and white chairs indeed amp up the moreishness of this fetching dining space. Watsay?

Reflecting ritzy repose.

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

This bedroom has all the makings of a smart and sassy sanctum. The really clever idea of putting mirrors on the wardrobe door panels creates a reflecting wall which gives the illusion of a larger space and also adds to the brightness. Well lighted, aesthetic and voguish, what is not to love? 

Simply urbane.

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Fashionable mirrors for total convenience adorn the luminous washbasin area. Look at those paneled wall tiles! Plenty of storage with wooden cabinetry rings in humble subtlety while adding to the style quotient. 

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Beige mosaic tiled wall and spacious bath cabin do the rest. Need we say more?

How do you plan to embrace the open plan design for your cozy pad?

