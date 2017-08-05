Your browser is out-of-date.

The inspiring magic of white for your bathroom!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
California Casual in Georgetown, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
Of late, bathroom design has had a major style injection with bathroom designers increasingly looking at creatively tasteful ideas to enhance the sumptuousness of these very important home spaces. Different styles like modern, classic, Scandinavian, rustic, tropical, etc. offer plentiful scope to deck up the bathroom space- big or small- with appealing accents.

An interesting pop of color or theme-based bathrooms are quite in vogue with home professionals like bathroom designers & room decorators always striving to fulfil their clients’ wishes and give their dream spaces that extra edge. Among all hues, white is one such color that can fill any space with a tranquil vibe of ample style & lend it a distinct allure, be it wall tiles, bathtub, vanity, floor, cabinetry or the entire bathroom.

Today homify brings you 9 amazing ideas wherein the magical touch of white has transformed the bathrooms into terrific home spaces that are sure to make you contemplate an upgrade for yours rightaway… ..have a look!

1. The dapper dazzle of white sass.

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

2. Uncomplicated modernity is full of chic convenience.

Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Bathroom
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY

3. Mellow warmth of wood complements white winsomeness.

California Casual in Georgetown, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

California Casual in Georgetown

4. Roomy poise & hardwood elegance for conventional poise.

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD BOWA - Design Build Experts Classic style bathroom
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Whole House Design Build Renovation in Bethesda, MD

5. Dollops of elegance with a garnish of luxury.

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Craftsman Modern

6. The stunning vintage aura nails it here!

Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bathroom

7. Plentifully cozy with the swish luminosity of style.

Luxury Apartment Building Marina Plaza, Portixol, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Luxury Apartment Building Marina Plaza, Portixol

8. Compact charisma bedecks the traditional flair of white.

幸福新古典, 祥祥設計有限公司 祥祥設計有限公司 Classic style bathroom
祥祥設計有限公司

9. Warm glow of sober modishness says it all!

homify Scandinavian style bathroom light oak floors,white kitchen,black window frames,cabinets,millwork,grey millwork,open plan,ikea kitchen,reclaimed wood table,dining room,bathroom,bath tub,windows,light fixtures
homify

This modern dwelling flaunts smart practical poise
Which of these did you find ideal for your rejig plans?

