An affordable alternative to houses: container homes

We all dream about owning our own home one day, but with real estate costs soaring, the dream keeps getting further out of reach. We have been searching for a more cost-effective way to get on the housing ladder and we think we've found a solution; a container house!
More and more people are jumping on this new architectural trend, but let's answer some of the burning questions you must have, before taking a look at how chic these homes can be!
What are the projected container house costs? The cost of a used shipping container can vary widely. For a 40-foot (approximately 12 meters) long container, you should expect to pay anything from 1700 dollars, upwards. The better the container is, the more it will cost, right from the outset. For the conversion of your container house, you will be looking at prices starting from around 9000 dollars.
Are the containers insulated? Sea-shipping containers are constructed to be as lightweight as possible, out of corrosion-resistant steel, which comes with a protective varnish, lacquer and an epoxy resin base. Because of this, you will need to add insulation during the build process, to ensure a comfortable living climate. As well as glazing.
Where can you put the containers? Naturally, building laws and regulations will need to be taken into account, with proper permissions being applied for prior to a build. You will be required to distinguish whether the container is intended to be a long-term fixture or used temporarily. Either way, the size of your container will play a vital role.
Given how popular these properties are becoming, you might even be able to just buy container houses that are already converted, but if not, your architect will definitely be able to come up with something similar to the following beautiful projects!
There are lots of used shipping container merchants in the US, but you can also look a little further afield, to get the right container for your conversion. As they are built for international shipping, it won't be a problem to get one to you! What's really interesting is that many containers are almost at passive house energy efficiency standards already! What a great starting point!
This example proves that container houses can be stylish and colorful! For the construction of this unusual house, common shipping containers were used, which were about 12 meters long and two meters wide. The containers have been stacked one on top of the other, so that a creative and flexible home could be created, which lacked nothing in terms of home comforts. When it comes to increasing the living space inside a container house, this particular design is a clever alternative to standard home construction and with doors and windows being added wherever wanted, there is extra functionality as well. The interior of this house is also a huge surprise, with wooden floors and furniture. This container house is in no way in-keeping with a standard modern family home!
If you are frightened by the sight of this container house, because you think you'd have to go outside for your ablutions, think again, as this is only a washing-up area! The house itself has a living room, bedroom, bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen and the stacked containers are neatly connected to each other by a fabulous staircase. Admit it; this is making you consider buying a container house!
Living in an ex shipping container does not mean you have to forego comfort! The developer of this micro container house succeeded in making a 20-foot container a dream home. Over 13 square meters you will find a combined living room and bedroom, a bathroom and, if necessary, an integrated workplace. On the six square meter terrace, you can enjoy the sunshine and surroundings! Luxury living at container house costs!
This amazing project can be found in Treptow-Köpenick in Berlin and is called the Containerdorf. Here, students can take advantage of cheap and at the same time, lovingly furnished apartments. There are more than 200 containers here and inside them, you will find small single apartments, two-room flats or even living spaces for up to three people.
Due to the rust color of the facade, the apartments appear, at first glance, to be uninhabited and almost abandoned, but the truth is very different! The Corten steel, which has been used to make the containers, is extremely durable and weatherproof and it also promises good insulation, which makes for a comfortable climate inside! Wow!
A container house has can have a lot of charm, we think we've proved that now, but are you still having trouble imagining living in one? Well, perhaps a visit to this extraordinary holiday home would allay any lingering doubts! Here, in South Korea, you can experience the joys of this architectural style, without committing to container house costs on a permanent basis. One of the advantages of this house, in particular, is undoubtedly the large windows, which allow for a wonderful connection to the natural world and the interior furnishings have been designed to be minimalist and allow the environment to play a major role in the overall ambience.
