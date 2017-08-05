An affordable alternative to houses: container homes

We all dream about owning our own home one day, but with real estate costs soaring, the dream keeps getting further out of reach. We have been searching for a more cost-effective way to get on the housing ladder and we think we've found a solution; a container house!

More and more people are jumping on this new architectural trend, but let's answer some of the burning questions you must have, before taking a look at how chic these homes can be!

What are the projected container house costs? The cost of a used shipping container can vary widely. For a 40-foot (approximately 12 meters) long container, you should expect to pay anything from 1700 dollars, upwards. The better the container is, the more it will cost, right from the outset. For the conversion of your container house, you will be looking at prices starting from around 9000 dollars.

Are the containers insulated? Sea-shipping containers are constructed to be as lightweight as possible, out of corrosion-resistant steel, which comes with a protective varnish, lacquer and an epoxy resin base. Because of this, you will need to add insulation during the build process, to ensure a comfortable living climate. As well as glazing.

Where can you put the containers? Naturally, building laws and regulations will need to be taken into account, with proper permissions being applied for prior to a build. You will be required to distinguish whether the container is intended to be a long-term fixture or used temporarily. Either way, the size of your container will play a vital role.

Given how popular these properties are becoming, you might even be able to just buy container houses that are already converted, but if not, your architect will definitely be able to come up with something similar to the following beautiful projects!