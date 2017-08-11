A country home that's the last word in chic!

We have a tendency to think that we've already seen the most chic home in the world, given how many we look at, but there is always a surprise waiting for us to discover it and today. we have found a real winner! Located in a rural setting, this home has really made the most of the uninterrupted and blissful views, with glazing included wherever possible, but it;s the work of the interior designer that we are really swooning over! Soft pastel hues, timeless retro furniture and incredible use of spacial proportions have all lead t the creation of a home that simply oozes charm and looks effortlessly chic and to say that we are a little obsessed with it would be a dramatic understatement!

We don't want to overshadow the super pictures with too much talking, so instead, we'll simply introduce each image and let you drink in the details for yourself. One thing we will say though, is that the bathroom has been given a serious disco-fever makeover, with glittering gold mosaic tiles and you really don't want to overlook it! Are you ready for the tour? Then let's get started!