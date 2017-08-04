Modern rustic decor: it's a scheme that really can work!

We know what you're thinking and we agree; modern rustic sounds like an interior design scheme that simply cannot work! After all, how could a genre that relies on traditional motifs ever go hand-in-hand with contemporary styling?The fact of the matter is that modern rustic IS a style worth knowing about and more than that, it works beautifully, which is why we're going to show you around a home that has mastered it! The interior designer in charge of this project managed to balance each half of the design genre so perfectly, in a bid to craft a homey, cozy and still timelessly beautiful property, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!
We are so in love with this terrific open-plan living area! With a kitchen, dining room and lounge all within easy reach of each other, you can really see where the rustic influence has crept in, in addition to a large amount of beautifully aged wood playing a major role in the decor. The soft and neutral look here is so pretty and has a definite country chic to it, but let's see where the modernity comes in!
Ahhhh, so here is where the modern touch has been added! By installing a sliding glass divide, the kitchen and dining area can be neatly shut off from the sitting room, to create an even cozier aesthetic, but let's not ignore the fact that the sofas are a classically modern shape too! The modern touches are definitely more subtle, but demonstrably there.
While the Shaker styling of the kitchen cabinet here is very rustic, the choice of gray for the finishing touch is deftly modern! It helps to integrate the contemporary family fridge-freezer a little more effectively, but also sits beautifully with the muted wall tiles. Exposed ceiling beams keep the traditional touch alive, but there are plenty of piquant touches, such as industrial light shades, to mix things up!
Why waste all that valuable hallway space, when you can make so much more of it? We love the funky and artistic plate display here, but more than that, a wall-mounted wine display is absolute perfection! The modernity of the unique art is so well balanced out by the brick wine shelving!
You can't have one design scheme for most of your home and then something totally different for the kids' rooms, which is why we love this pretty and delicate take on the modern rustic look being showcased everywhere else! A wooden floor, traditional drapes and an old fashioned light look beautiful, but with some soft pastel pink touches and colorfully painted wooden furniture in place, this is so delightful!
If there was one room that could afford to go a little heavier on the rustic touches, it was the master bedroom, which is why we are so glad that is IS this cozy! The ideal spot to hunker down, the amount of natural wood, subdued lighting and simple colors really brings the rustic influence to the forefront, but modernity isn't cancelled out totally! Industrial rack shelving and a sizeable television bring things back to the middle!
Lovely! By using rustic materials in this bathroom, but finished to modern standards, there is a stunning juggling act going on! The huge amounts of natural stone really do keep the rustic flair alive and kicking, but a designer sink, decadently dark wall color and wall-mounted suite items all make for a very chic and modern space as well!
Finally, this shower room is the perfect note to end on, as just look what a perfect harmony of modern and rustic undertones has been put out on display! Wood meets glass, integrated towel rails meet antique mirrors and as a whole, you can't deny that it seriously works. Can you?
