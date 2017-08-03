Your browser is out-of-date.

Quirky decor? You've not seen anything yet!

homify Modern Bedroom
You might think that you've seen quirky, vibrant and daring interior design schemes before, but the home we are going to show you now really takes things to the next level! We can only imagine what brief the interior designer here was given, but we like to imagine that the words 'unique' and 'flamboyant' played a major role! From a huge open-plan living room and bar area through to decadent bedrooms and ultra contemporary bathrooms, you won't have seen anything quite like this home before, so get your sunglasses at the ready, as you're about to be dazzled!

Just look at this separate seating area, that almost acts as an outdoor terrace, indoors! The amount of light that the windows draws in is simply incredible!

homify Modern Terrace
The simple yet comfortable sofas that have been chosen for this spot have a quiet sumptuousness that we love and the clear tables are perfection!

homify Modern Terrace
Naturally, this window-adjacent spot was perfect for an informal dining area! There really is nothing better than a meal with a view, apart from slightly risqué chairs, perhaps!

homify Modern Terrace
Move a little further into the living room and you find this staggering combination of different chairs, plus luxury textiles and more art than you can shake a stick at! WOW!

homify Modern Living Room
We think that this open-sided bookcase is the shining star of the open-plan scheme here and acts as a wonderful non-opaque room divide! The angles are so fascinating!

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
What luxury home would be complete without an eye-catching bar? Integrated lighting, vintage textiles and retro chairs make for such a personal and unique look!

homify Modern Living Room
Yes, this is a THIRD sitting area in just the first room that we are looking at! We think this is more of a family space, what with a large TV in place, and we love the vibrant drapes!

homify Modern Living Room
We liked the informal dining area a whole lot, but this formal set-up has really captured our hearts! How can all-white look so inviting? We think the secret is the intricate light fixture!

homify Modern Dining Room
Well, we know that we've played it far too safe with our home office designs now! A bold injection of color works so well to make a professional sphere a little more fun and again, geometric shelves look great!

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office
This kitchen is a little bit of a surprise! We were expecting masses of color, but a dramatic monochrome scheme has grabbed our attention just as much! Look at that floor!

homify Modern Kitchen
Patterns, innovative storage and funky furniture have made this bedroom really stand out. Of course, there are more bedrooms to be seen, but we had to give a special mention to this trendy one!

homify Modern Bedroom
Turquoise and white looks more than alright and in fact, it has created a super decadent master suite here! All these retro chairs are not going unnoticed either!

homify Modern Bedroom
Leading off from the master bedroom is this tremendously chic dressing room, complete with color-matched ottoman seating that ties the two space together. Seriously, this closet stretches on forever!

homify Modern Dressing Room
Time to take a look at the bathrooms and didn't we say that they are contemporary? The sleek and bright aura of this room is absolutely staggering and the amount of storage is more than a little enviable! Ceiling lights were the perfect choice!

homify Modern Bathroom
A little simpler in style, but just as eye-catching, thanks to some vivid blue, this second bathroom is lovely! It is also a mirror of the first, thanks to matching storage!

homify Modern Bathroom
A truly spectacular and individual home, we think you'll agree! If you fancy seeing more unusual interior design schemes, take a look at this article: Unique kitchens to fire up your imagination!

Snug rustic home offers modern living in plush style
Are you thinking about upping your design daring a little now?

