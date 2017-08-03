Quirky decor? You've not seen anything yet!

You might think that you've seen quirky, vibrant and daring interior design schemes before, but the home we are going to show you now really takes things to the next level! We can only imagine what brief the interior designer here was given, but we like to imagine that the words 'unique' and 'flamboyant' played a major role! From a huge open-plan living room and bar area through to decadent bedrooms and ultra contemporary bathrooms, you won't have seen anything quite like this home before, so get your sunglasses at the ready, as you're about to be dazzled!