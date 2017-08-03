A Toulouse townhouse with a difference!

When we think of townhouses, we always seem to imagine fairly traditional interiors, but today's home, found in the glorious region of Toulouse, is anything but standard! Filled with vibrant color, amazing patterns and open, light-filled spaces, the interior designer that curated this home really knew how to embrace more unexpected motifs! You're going to love the mix of bright accents, vintage furniture and when we say there is a wow-factor bathroom in situ, we REALLY mean it, so let's take a look!
Amazing! By opening up the kitchen, with a fully glazed wall, the whole room has simply come to life and been drenched in natural light, which made a black island absolutely the right choice! It just adds some wonderful contrast and with mismatched light fixtures at the forefront, you can already tell that some eclectic touches will play a big role in this house!
Drink it in people! We told you that the bathroom here was something else and how right were we? A stunning mix of bright saffron yellow, polished concrete and dazzling white., this is a room with so much character and more than that, the proportions are luxurious, to say the least! Love the shower that's tucked away!
What we really love about this bedroom is that it hasn't been left to feel tiny, with solid walls! Installing a glass divide between the bed and the dressing area has made for a relaxed and spacious vibe, while maintaining a little more seclusion where it's needed. Again with the yellow touches too! What a look!
So this is the view behind the bed and don't you agree that this is a charming little organization space? The retro sideboard is a beautiful addition that adds in the right amount of warmth and intrigue and it's so light as well, which makes it perfect for last minute outfit checking!
The OSB board ceiling in this children's bedroom is such a funky and cool touch, which has allowed for very plain white walls, without the bedroom becoming too boring, but the whole area just feels geared towards fun! The size of the room itself is brilliant for growing little ones and just look at all that toy storage!
It's official; we want this living room! Open and unconstrained, it has such a terrific ambience which can be cozy when wanted and yet spacious as well! The mix of vintage and modern furniture looks brilliant, unique and unfussy, but just wait until you see a close-up of the media wall!
Are you not blown away by how cool the copper pipe and wood shelves look here? Cheap as chips to recreate, it is an inspired use of easy to attain materials that promise not to break the bank. So charming and eye-catching, we might be using this as inspiration for our homes!
Spin around in the living room and you'll find this lovely little study zone! A much needed area in any family home, a quiet and semi-secluded study corner is handy and attractive here, thanks to that amazing peacock blue backdrop that neatly separates the living room from the main hallway, as you're about to see!
Here's the hallway, which is found behind the study space wall and what a dramatic first impression it must make on first time guests! A contemporary front door neatly leads into a shabby chic room filled with antique furniture and a cacophony of stylish construction materials. Wow!
We couldn't not show you this brilliant shot of the outside of the house, as it isn't exactly what we were expecting! Wood-clad, industrial in style and giving nothing away as to the interior, this facade is such an enigma!
We're going to finish up with our favorite picture of this house, which aptly demonstrates just how charming the view must be from the kitchen! The shapely roof, rustic brickwork and simple shingled courtyard area all look perfect together! What a house!
