A modern home filled with old school spirituality

To say that we were surprised by the interior of this home would be a bold understatement, as the facade lead us to jump to some very inaccurate conclusions! The architects that designed this contemporary haven of chic living spaces have really mastered the art of deceptive exterior styling, as what we thought was a modern and minimalist home, opens up on the inside and embraces the warmth of natural wood and striking spiritual sculptures! We won'r say too much more just yet, as we want you to make your own assumptions, before we shatter them entirely with a look around the interior!
So you see what we mean about the facade of this home really leading you to make certain assumptions now, don;t you? The simple cube design, finished in a bold monochrome scheme really does make a statement here and the simplicity of the garden is just as deceptive! Though we do love the understated glamor of the pool!
Given how large the garden is here, there was more than enough scope to go all out with a totally extravagant pool design, but by opting for something a little less out there, the integral elegance of the exterior hasn't been compromised at all. Divine!
Even at the front of the house, where you would assume that some really decadent styling would be employed to make a big first impression, the look is terrifically muted and ordered. We love the stone beds and carefully coiffured topiaries that bring a little zen into play, but even now, there is a sense that the interior will be very minimalist, don't you agree?
Boom! We told you that the interior is a polar opposite to the facade and here's the proof! With rich wood flooring throughout, bold use of dark color and fabulous statues, there is such a warm and welcoming vibe being perpetrated! More than that, we feel enlightened, just by looking ta the pictures!
We don't know why, but we kind of assumed that trivial pursuits, such as television, wouldn't be catered for in such a contemporary home, but what a treat this snug little media den is! Filled with beautiful natural light, a host of terrific technology and stunning flooring, it really is gorgeous!
We definitely expected to see some open-plan spaces, but this one has a beautifully cozy and snug vibe, don't you think? White walls and open structures keep the area feeling fresh and uncluttered, but chunky wooden furniture and easy proximity between areas draws everything in a little more, for a friendly ambience.
We had to take a quick look at this dining table! With retro chairs in place and a natural live edge tabletop, there is a lot of extravagance to drink in, in this one spot! The richness of the wood is the perfect contrast for a bright white kitchen, don't you think?
Naturally, there's a well-stocked drinks and wine storage area here! Of course there is! It would be tantamount to uncivilized to not have a really good store of high-end beverages for entertaining! Even in here though, there is gorgeous gold wall art that adds in a serious dose of zen ambience!
If we've ever seen a bathroom quite this dramatic before, we've obviously forgotten about it, as this one came as QUITE the shock! Heavy use of metallic accessories has created a super striking , bold and personal space here and that modern take on ranch styling, with the steer head, is phenomenal!
We thought that a close-up of the incredible shower would be the perfect note to finish on! Indulgent, individual and more than a little eye-catching, this is a shower that wakes you up, makes you feel like royalty and impresses guests, all in one! Amazing!
