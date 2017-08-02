Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 beautiful ways to use stone beds in your gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
Jardín tropical muy pequeño en patio, con fuente y piedras, Zen Ambient Zen Ambient
Loading admin actions …

Gardens are a wonderful addition to any property, that's a given, but the amount of up-keep they can require puts so many people off! We understand it, to be honest, as the last thing we want to do after a long week at work is sacrifice our entire weekend to weeding and mowing the grass, which is why we want to explore the beauty and convenience of natural stone!

Any gardener will tell you that gardens with a lot of stone always look stylish and effortless, but you'll probably want to include some flora as well, so before we show you some great reasons to consider stone for your own space, let's think about the types of plants that will work with it. Your choice of plants will be directly affected by what aesthetic you are aiming for, but to capture a Japanese garden look, bamboo and grasses are key. For a more Mediterranean feel, lavender, rosemary, thyme, palms and aloe vera will all thrive in a stone environment. 

Are you ready to be convinced that a stone garden is for you? Then take a look at these amazing ideas!

1. As a gorgeous and unusual home entrance focal point that sets the tone for your whole design aesthetic.

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
Herzog-Architektur

Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur

2. As a minimal yet dramatic method for sectioning off different elemental parts of your garden.

Teiche, ​Stein/Garten/Design e.K ​Stein/Garten/Design e.K Garden Pond
​Stein/Garten/Design e.K

​Stein/Garten/Design e.K
​Stein/Garten/Design e.K
​Stein/Garten/Design e.K

3. For the ultimate in low maintenance fauna displays. Cacti and stone are a match made in heaven!

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

4. To add valuable textural diversity when wood is your other main material.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

5. To denote a specific seating area. We bet these pebbles feel great underfoot!

House HBT3 Lopez Duplan Arquitectos House
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

House HBT3

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

6. To 'hem in' some luscious greenery and amplify the vibrant color!

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. To make some shapely displays a little easier to finish. Pebbles just naturally fill every gap!

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern Garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

8. As a simple yet effective border for a beautiful pond. Stone and water really are the best of friends!

Umgestaltung eines Tankstellenhinterhofs in einen "Garten für Auge und Seele"., Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele Mediterranean style garden
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele

9. To create a dazzling, fresh and clean display! Colored stone really does add a certain something to a raised bed!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

10. To add in some really rugged good looks, large boulders are incredible. Alpine styling done right!

Neugestaltung eines Wohlfühlgartens an einem Blockhaus, Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele Garden Plants & flowers
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele

11. To add a sense of effortless zen. The shapes you can create with stone and its organic hues are SO relaxing!

Jardín tropical muy pequeño en patio, con fuente y piedras, Zen Ambient Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient

Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient
Zen Ambient

For more lovely outdoor spaces, take a look at this article: 10 stunning garden ideas.

Interior Design: 6 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes to avoid

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks