5 spectacular houses made of stone!

If you are looking to give your dream home that extra edge with natural materials & a striking yet uncomplicated appearance, stone is your best bet. Architects swear by the sturdy elegance of stone while designing houses, because of its natural properties like heat-insulation, resistance to corrosion & water, and ample scope for creative design both on the exterior as well as interior.

Today homify brings to you 5 stunning houses where stone as the building material has enhanced the graceful poise of the architectural design. Have a look!