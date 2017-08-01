Your browser is out-of-date.

A home with space and style in equal measure!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Bedroom
When we first saw the pictures of today's incredible home we thought only one thing; the homify audience NEEDS to see it! That's because we have rarely come across a property that exudes so much style and character, throughout massively grand proportions! The interior designer that curated this home had such an intuitive and exceptional grasp on scale, stature and striking additions that no space has been left bare or unembellished and we really do adore the results! We'd rather give you more pictures than text for this house, as they say so much more than we ever could, so we'll point out the things that you need to notice and then just leave you to drink in the genius of the scheme! Are you ready? Then it's time to get your reading glasses on, so you don't miss a thing, as there are some fabulous touches in the garden, particularly!

Wow! Just look at the size of this open-plan interior! The living room seems to stretch out into infinity and that light fixture! To die for!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Living Room
How on earth can something as perfunctory as a staircase look as stunning as this one? The lighting is amazing and the gravel is a lovely finishing touch!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
As kitchens go, this one has to up there with the best of them! Simple, clean and contemporary, it is impressive yet understated and dazzling in terms of color scheme!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Kitchen
We love the way that the counter of the kitchen extends out into an informal dining space for family meals and teh addition of a little warmth really warms up the ambience.

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Dining Room
Fancy some formal dining potential? Then just check out this standalone table! Situated under some dramatic lighting, this would be ideal for impressive dinner parties!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Dining Room
How many homes make space for a beautiful library? Well, if this area is anything to go by, more should! A great way to add extra function to a landing, the retro furniture adds such charm!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you told us that concrete gray walls could make for a cozy and luxurious master bedroom, we might not have believed you, but here's the proof! SO chic and muted!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Bedroom
No grand home would be complete without a walk-in wardrobe and this one is everything we want for our own homes! Crafted from natural wood, for perfect garment protection, we love the ingenious array of storage solutions.

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Dressing Room
Well this bathroom has taken the all-white scheme to new heights! It has perfectly navigated the line between fresh and cool, while also being beautiful to look at and luxurious! That tub is amazing!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Bathroom
Here's something we weren't expecting to find! Located in the basement, this indoor pool, complete with private sauna, makes for a wonderful bit of extra indulgence!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Spa
Don't go thinking that this home is only impressive inside, as the grand proportions continue out in the garden as well! Perfectly mirroring the contemporary interior, the sharp lines and sociable spaces out here are stunning!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Houses
We told you that the garden geld some surprises and here is the best one; a hot tub! Just imagine enjoying a dip under a starlit sky! Incredible!

Wohnzimmer, Küche, Schlafzimmer, Bad; Garderobe, Swimmingpool, Sauna - nicht nur die Aussicht ist fantastisch... , LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Houses
For more contemporary home ideas, take a look at this article: A contemporary home that didn't skimp on the luxury.

An elegant detached home for a modern family
Are you seriously considering designing your perfect home now?

