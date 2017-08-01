An elegant detached home for a modern family

When you picture family homes, do you tend to find yourself flooded with images of picket fences, traditional cottages and old fashioned aesthetics? Well, that's all about to change, as we have discovered an incredible contemporary movement that is sweeping the world! Today, we are going to show you an absolute masterpiece of modern family home design, created by what can only be assumed is a phenomenally talented architect and we just know that if you've ever considered building your dream home as apposed to attempting to find and buy it, this is going to be the final inspirational push that you need! Let's take a look!
If we walked past a home like this one, we'd stop and stare, that's a given, but would we assume it is a family property? Possibly not! It looks grand and contemporary enough to be a movie star's residence! Just wait until you see inside though!
BEAUTIFUL! Not only is this space expansive, it is expressive and stylish as well! A piquant combination of rich dark wood, glossy black counters and an open-plan design have created a haven for anyone and everyone, from amateur cooks through to professional chefs! The sleek appliances are just staggering as well!
Naturally, with a home as modern and free-flowing as this one, the dining area leads on gently from the kitchen with such organic grace. Imagine how perfect this would be for a close-knit family, as the could all be gathered at the table and still involving the person cooking all the food!
Whoever said that family living rooms have to be full of clutter clearly didn't let this family know! With an expansive L-shaped sofa that is just perfect for a large family to sprawl on together, a fantastic media center and no shortage of incredible design nuances, such as the floating light fixture, this is a living room that adds fashion to family spaces with such aplomb!
This is a master bedroom we could really get onboard with! Light, bright and wonderfully open, it is the perfect spot for a little office set-up as well. What we really like about this room is that the walls have been created from glass, allowing for an ongoing connection with every other part of the house and everyone in it.
Bathrooms are so often left for last, in terms of amazing design touches, but here, we think the rugged simplicity is an absolute triumph. The classic monochrome scheme is perfection for grown ups who need a little indulgent quiet time and we bet there is a more funky and colorful room somewhere else, for the little ones!
