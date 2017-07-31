Top tips for creating a cozy bathroom

If you've never considered a cozy aesthetic for your bathroom before, prepare to do so now! When you think about the things you do in your bathroom, doesn't it make sense that your space should be a little more luxurious, welcoming and snug? We think so and that thought is mirrored by a host of talented bathroom planners as well, as we have found a wealth of stunning, cozy bathrooms that have made us totally rethink our decor choices. Just in case you are coming around to the idea of a bathroom revamp, we've put together a handy list of tips to help you get the cozy look, so come and take a look and see if this is the style for you!
Natural light is absolutely your best ally when attempting to create a cozy feel. Whether you install a skylight, to embrace some starlit bathing, or keep your windows minimally dressed, to welcome plenty of sunlight in, you'll love the effect!
We're not just talking about fluffy towels here, although they do play a big role in a cozy bathroom! Instead of having a tatty old bathmat, why not consider a proper rug, made from natural fibers? It will add so much warmth and depth of color!
Nothing creates a cozy look as easily as a plethora of natural, rich materials. Think about hardy woods, tactile stone and marbled finishes for a cozy yet luxurious ambience that is impossible to beat and be a little daring by looking at darker varieties of each!
The way you use color in your bathroom can really change the feel of the space and for a cozy feel, pastel accents work wonderfully well! There's something so homey and charming about an old fashioned pastel hue and you don't even need to go too overboard!
Now this is a great tip! Instead of rigidly sticking to bathroom furniture, why not branch out and include some antique pieces that would be more commonly found in living rooms? Vintage sideboards and even armchairs really up the cozy factor.
A good dose of luxury never hurt anybody and if you're aiming for a cozy finish in your bathroom, you can afford to really push the boat out and opt for some unusual touches. Just look at the chrome pieces in this picture and you'll see what a lavish yet cozy vibe they contribute to! Flowers are a wonderful touch as well.
Finally, to really capture a cozy look, you have got to think long and hard about your lighting choices! Subdued main lighting is a good call, but for a truly indulgent, relaxing and cozy ablutions session, nothing beats a few well-placed candles in a bathroom!
