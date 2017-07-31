Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 kitchens with really unique ideas!

press profile homify press profile homify
Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We know that you don't want to have the exact same kitchen as a neighbor, friend or family member, so if you have a flair for the unusual and love to make a real splash with your interior design, we think we've stumbled upon three kitchens that have a wealth of really unique touches to inspire you! You're definitely going to want to present some of these ideas to your kitchen planner, to see how outside the box they can go, some come with us now and start taking notes!

Kitchen 1—a cacophony of peculiar shapes!

The Island Johnny Grey Modern Kitchen
Johnny Grey

The Island

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Let's start with the star of the show; this island! Have you ever seen anything so curved and compact, yet so striking and useful, in a standard kitchen? We didn't think so!

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Move back a little and you can see that this kitchen is as fabulous as it is bizarre, en masse! Curves meet sharp edges and warm natural materials combine with cool concrete with such intrigue! 

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenSinks & taps
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

The symmetrical rounded-edge top cabinets here make enough of a statement on their own, but join them together with a handy plate rack and you have something really interesting AND useful! Those mother of pearl inlaid splashback tiles are something else as well!

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

How would you describe the aesthetic here? Organic meets industrial? Art Deco crossed with modern? Whatever pigeonhole we try to apply, we come up short, so let's just appreciate the individual materials and the way they combine!

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Whatever can be inside this fascinating corner cylindrical cabinet? With leather handles and steel doors, it really screams at you to open it up to take a peek inside, which we are about to do!

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Cupboard

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Ahhhh! A subtle larder cabinet! We don't think we would have ever guessed that this level of organization was tucked away inside, but what a joy to find that it is! 

Literally every part of this kitchen was just so well conceived!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Kitchen 2—swathes of natural wood looking good!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

WOW. Talk about a masterclass in curves! This kitchen has such an ergonomic aesthetic going on that we just want to reach out and run our hands over every surface!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

The way that natural wood has been used wherever possible makes this kitchen something really special. The warm tones simply radiate throughout the whole room and every individual facet is tied into the theme with such ease! 

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Are those circular cabinets? Who on earth ever dreamt up that idea? Whoever it was, they deserve a medal, as the look is intriguing, beautiful and fun, all at once! The little splashes of color really capture our attention too!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Seriously, we had to get closer to these cabinets, as they really do make for an incredible home bar and coffee station set-up! What a way to make function fashionable!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Would you look at the way that numerous preparation surfaces have been included in this one room? We'll get to the main counter in a moment, but we really like this little side space, as it is seamlessly flanked by hidden storage!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

We wanted to show this wider shot, which shows just how well the kitchen meets other rooms in the house! Clearly wood is the major material throughout and it looks so beautiful!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Can you believe that this counter is a whopping six meters long? No wonder there was enough area to include an integrated sink! The way the beams replicate the curves is inspired as well and offers a simple extractor mounting framework too!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenElectronics
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

We don't recall ever seeing a fridge quite like this one before! Large, industrial in style and with an enormous pull-out freezer drawer in place, this is a serious refrigerator that is ready to service the needs of even a massive family!

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenStorage
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

One more look and then we're moving into kitchen number three! From this angle, you can see that the expansive counter has been given dual functionality as a breakfast bar too, with a sweeping foot rail in place and handy little drawers along the top edge!

Kitchen 3—magnificence with a Mediterranean twist.

The Kitchen Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

The Kitchen

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Talk about making the kitchen the star of the show! By making great use of an enormous open-plan room, the kitchen itself could be given a lot of space and freedom to really dominate the area and boy, does it do that! Let's see some more interesting details.

Kitchen Sink Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Kitchen Sink

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

When it comes to piquant contrast, this kitchen has it mastered! While the rest of the wall is a dazzling white, adding in a natural wood crockery rack both emphasizes the brightness of the surroundings and adds in some warmth! We all know how handy these racks are too!

Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Kaplanis

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Now, we can see just how unique the counter is here! Connected at juxtaposing angles, the wood and concrete counters form a solid mass of beautiful preparation space! Mirroring the arrow shape with the rack above was a touch of genius and ties everything in together!

Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Kitchen
Johnny Grey

Kaplanis

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

The joy of open-plan spaces is that it's hard to see where functionality ends and comfort begins and we don't think that this kitchen is an exception to the rule! Spacious and stretching out as far as the eye can see, by adding unusual furniture pieces into the mix, there is a dialogue of multifunction happening here that we love!

Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenTables & chairs
Johnny Grey

Kaplanis

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

A pop of color, in the form of modern dining chairs, is exactly what this kitchen needed to finish it off to perfection! We love the addition of a vintage dresser and some eye-catching lighting as well. What a phenomenal room!

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: A chef's dream kitchen.

33 beautiful bedrooms that will wow you!
Which of these kitchens inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks