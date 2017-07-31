3 kitchens with really unique ideas!

We know that you don't want to have the exact same kitchen as a neighbor, friend or family member, so if you have a flair for the unusual and love to make a real splash with your interior design, we think we've stumbled upon three kitchens that have a wealth of really unique touches to inspire you! You're definitely going to want to present some of these ideas to your kitchen planner, to see how outside the box they can go, some come with us now and start taking notes!
Let's start with the star of the show; this island! Have you ever seen anything so curved and compact, yet so striking and useful, in a standard kitchen? We didn't think so!
Move back a little and you can see that this kitchen is as fabulous as it is bizarre, en masse! Curves meet sharp edges and warm natural materials combine with cool concrete with such intrigue!
The symmetrical rounded-edge top cabinets here make enough of a statement on their own, but join them together with a handy plate rack and you have something really interesting AND useful! Those mother of pearl inlaid splashback tiles are something else as well!
How would you describe the aesthetic here? Organic meets industrial? Art Deco crossed with modern? Whatever pigeonhole we try to apply, we come up short, so let's just appreciate the individual materials and the way they combine!
Whatever can be inside this fascinating corner cylindrical cabinet? With leather handles and steel doors, it really screams at you to open it up to take a peek inside, which we are about to do!
Ahhhh! A subtle larder cabinet! We don't think we would have ever guessed that this level of organization was tucked away inside, but what a joy to find that it is!
Literally every part of this kitchen was just so well conceived!
WOW. Talk about a masterclass in curves! This kitchen has such an ergonomic aesthetic going on that we just want to reach out and run our hands over every surface!
The way that natural wood has been used wherever possible makes this kitchen something really special. The warm tones simply radiate throughout the whole room and every individual facet is tied into the theme with such ease!
Are those circular cabinets? Who on earth ever dreamt up that idea? Whoever it was, they deserve a medal, as the look is intriguing, beautiful and fun, all at once! The little splashes of color really capture our attention too!
Seriously, we had to get closer to these cabinets, as they really do make for an incredible home bar and coffee station set-up! What a way to make function fashionable!
Would you look at the way that numerous preparation surfaces have been included in this one room? We'll get to the main counter in a moment, but we really like this little side space, as it is seamlessly flanked by hidden storage!
We wanted to show this wider shot, which shows just how well the kitchen meets other rooms in the house! Clearly wood is the major material throughout and it looks so beautiful!
Can you believe that this counter is a whopping six meters long? No wonder there was enough area to include an integrated sink! The way the beams replicate the curves is inspired as well and offers a simple extractor mounting framework too!
We don't recall ever seeing a fridge quite like this one before! Large, industrial in style and with an enormous pull-out freezer drawer in place, this is a serious refrigerator that is ready to service the needs of even a massive family!
One more look and then we're moving into kitchen number three! From this angle, you can see that the expansive counter has been given dual functionality as a breakfast bar too, with a sweeping foot rail in place and handy little drawers along the top edge!
Talk about making the kitchen the star of the show! By making great use of an enormous open-plan room, the kitchen itself could be given a lot of space and freedom to really dominate the area and boy, does it do that! Let's see some more interesting details.
When it comes to piquant contrast, this kitchen has it mastered! While the rest of the wall is a dazzling white, adding in a natural wood crockery rack both emphasizes the brightness of the surroundings and adds in some warmth! We all know how handy these racks are too!
Now, we can see just how unique the counter is here! Connected at juxtaposing angles, the wood and concrete counters form a solid mass of beautiful preparation space! Mirroring the arrow shape with the rack above was a touch of genius and ties everything in together!
The joy of open-plan spaces is that it's hard to see where functionality ends and comfort begins and we don't think that this kitchen is an exception to the rule! Spacious and stretching out as far as the eye can see, by adding unusual furniture pieces into the mix, there is a dialogue of multifunction happening here that we love!
A pop of color, in the form of modern dining chairs, is exactly what this kitchen needed to finish it off to perfection! We love the addition of a vintage dresser and some eye-catching lighting as well. What a phenomenal room!
