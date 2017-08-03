Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Snug rustic home offers modern living in plush style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Living room Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Moscow based interior architects from ATMOSVERA have created a beautiful rustic home that is full of modern comforts, posh details and of course, the homespun charisma of the rustic style. Aesthetically sound and practically poised, this abode is definitely worth a tour and so today's homify tour will take you up, close & personal with this cozy dwelling. Here we go!

Open to comfortable living.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Living room Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Open plan concept, spacious accents, cushy furnishings, plentiful daylight and that endearing suggestion of rusticity- this warm and inviting living room is full of uncomplicated panache in a simple way. Look at those chic walls complementing the floor!

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Living room Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

This view helps you appreciate the roomy character of the open space. The dining set with the white chairs & wooden dining table, the cozy lounging corner with the fireplace, the wooden breakfast bar and the eclectic lighting fixtures adorn this living room with tasteful élan. Those outside vistas really do enhance the sumptuousness of the delicacies, no?

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Kitchen Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

The open kitchen with ample storage and trendy tiled backsplash doesn’t disappoint either!

Noble cascade of humility.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

The hollow wooden steps of this cozily lit stairway add another apealing visual. The space underneath has been smartly used to store the bicycle & its accessories.

Restfully gentle.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bedroom Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Rustic living is basically about getting back to nature, but doing so in a comfy and cozy manner. This is why striking, supersoft textiles like fluffy pillows and wool throws are a great way to nail the rustic look, as shown in this bedroom. The furnishings, decor and lighting all contribute to the cozy ambiance here. The adorable little dresser area is no exception.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style dressing room Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

This closet adds oodles of convenience to the bedroom area.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bathroom Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Oozing rustic ritz, this bathroom extends a welcoming stance.

Equipped with youthful allure.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Nursery/kid’s room Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

This children’s bedroom has been so decked up not only to celebrate the rustic style of design and decent convenience, but also to fire the children’s imagination with innovative design. Look at that candelabra chandelier!

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Nursery/kid’s room Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Elegant rusticity enhances the singular sass of utility of the elements.

Dollop of snugness.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bedroom Wood Wood effect
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

This bedroom makes another rustic style statement with a heavy dose of chic warmth. With stone & wood lending natural humility, the dapper decor looks jazzier.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Study/office Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

The small home-office space properly equipped in a homespun fashion further adds to the functional finesse.

Luxurious meets bucolic.

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bathroom Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera atmosvera Rustic style bathroom Wood White
atmosvera

atmosvera
atmosvera
atmosvera

Designer voguishness reigns supreme in this bathroom as the rustic core is garbed in lavish details of fetching convenience. The washbasin counter with that discoid sink, the roomy bathtub with storage, the simplistic hanging toilet and of course, the swish bath cabin with reflecting outer wall & adjoining cabinetry convey the modern pizzazz bedecking this well lit bathroom.

A Toulouse townhouse with a difference!
How do your spaces convey the rustic poise?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks