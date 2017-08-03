Snug rustic home offers modern living in plush style

Moscow based interior architects from ATMOSVERA have created a beautiful rustic home that is full of modern comforts, posh details and of course, the homespun charisma of the rustic style. Aesthetically sound and practically poised, this abode is definitely worth a tour and so today's homify tour will take you up, close & personal with this cozy dwelling. Here we go!
Open plan concept, spacious accents, cushy furnishings, plentiful daylight and that endearing suggestion of rusticity- this warm and inviting living room is full of uncomplicated panache in a simple way. Look at those chic walls complementing the floor!
This view helps you appreciate the roomy character of the open space. The dining set with the white chairs & wooden dining table, the cozy lounging corner with the fireplace, the wooden breakfast bar and the eclectic lighting fixtures adorn this living room with tasteful élan. Those outside vistas really do enhance the sumptuousness of the delicacies, no?
The open kitchen with ample storage and trendy tiled backsplash doesn’t disappoint either!
The hollow wooden steps of this cozily lit stairway add another apealing visual. The space underneath has been smartly used to store the bicycle & its accessories.
Rustic living is basically about getting back to nature, but doing so in a comfy and cozy manner. This is why striking, supersoft textiles like fluffy pillows and wool throws are a great way to nail the rustic look, as shown in this bedroom. The furnishings, decor and lighting all contribute to the cozy ambiance here. The adorable little dresser area is no exception.
This children’s bedroom has been so decked up not only to celebrate the rustic style of design and decent convenience, but also to fire the children’s imagination with innovative design. Look at that candelabra chandelier!
This bedroom makes another rustic style statement with a heavy dose of chic warmth. With stone & wood lending natural humility, the dapper decor looks jazzier.
The small home-office space properly equipped in a homespun fashion further adds to the functional finesse.
Designer voguishness reigns supreme in this bathroom as the rustic core is garbed in lavish details of fetching convenience. The washbasin counter with that discoid sink, the roomy bathtub with storage, the simplistic hanging toilet and of course, the swish bath cabin with reflecting outer wall & adjoining cabinetry convey the modern pizzazz bedecking this well lit bathroom.