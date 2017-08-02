Your browser is out-of-date.

14 amazing brick barbecue grill ideas

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Arquitetura Interiores de Residência, studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
Outdoor dining with friends & family at once reminds us of the barbecue grill. Synonymous with sunny afternoons particularly in the summer, a barbecue grill is the perfect excuse to enjoy relaxed meals outdoors accompanied by ample cozy banter and endless cold beverages. Modern, rustic, classic, country, etc., all design styles offer plentiful scope to accommodate varied type of grills in the exterior home spaces like the terrace, garden, patio, etc. and convert these spaces into inviting outdoor lounge spaces for memorable get-togethers with the near & dear ones.

Home professionals like those associated with decks, patios & outdoor enclosures, architect teams, etc. oftentimes employ materials like stone and brick to design the barbecue grills. Today, homify offers you 14 wonderful barbecue grill designs in brick to inspire you with options to give the exterior facet of the house a somewhat summery charm along with a simplistic poise & natural elegance.

Take a look at these smashing designs and pick your favorites to take home!

1. Suitably cornered by sumptuousness.

Casa Arán, Estudio 289
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

2. Based on hearty warmth.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

3. All set to cook up a storm?

Наружный комплекс, Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78
Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78

Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78
Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78
Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78

4. Generous helpings of rusticity.

Arquitetura Interiores de Residência, studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES

studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES

5. Fulfilment, sunny side up!

Cobertura Duplex, Palladino Arquitetura
Palladino Arquitetura

Palladino Arquitetura
Palladino Arquitetura
Palladino Arquitetura

6. The ceramic touch for filling modernity.

Casa em condomínio, DecorArquitetura - Luciana Corrêa e Elaine Delegredo
DecorArquitetura—Luciana Corrêa e Elaine Delegredo

DecorArquitetura - Luciana Corrêa e Elaine Delegredo
DecorArquitetura—Luciana Corrêa e Elaine Delegredo
DecorArquitetura - Luciana Corrêa e Elaine Delegredo

7. Fully equipped homespun wholesomeness.

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

8. Country-style gourmet space.

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Recessed suggestions of ample heartiness.

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

10. Contemporarily eclectic for delectability.

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

11. A wholesome ambiance.

CHURRASQUEIRA - ÁREA DE LASER, ELLIANE FREITAS DESIGN DE INTERIORES
ELLIANE FREITAS DESIGN DE INTERIORES

ELLIANE FREITAS DESIGN DE INTERIORES
ELLIANE FREITAS DESIGN DE INTERIORES
ELLIANE FREITAS DESIGN DE INTERIORES

12. Tropically tasteful.

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

13. Flavored with comfy moreishness.

Residência no Condomínio Royal Forest-Londrina/PR, Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

14. Game for lip-smacking generosity?

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify
11 beautiful ways to use stone beds in your gardens
Which one of these did you find ideal for your home?

