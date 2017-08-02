14 amazing brick barbecue grill ideas

Outdoor dining with friends & family at once reminds us of the barbecue grill. Synonymous with sunny afternoons particularly in the summer, a barbecue grill is the perfect excuse to enjoy relaxed meals outdoors accompanied by ample cozy banter and endless cold beverages. Modern, rustic, classic, country, etc., all design styles offer plentiful scope to accommodate varied type of grills in the exterior home spaces like the terrace, garden, patio, etc. and convert these spaces into inviting outdoor lounge spaces for memorable get-togethers with the near & dear ones.

Home professionals like those associated with decks, patios & outdoor enclosures, architect teams, etc. oftentimes employ materials like stone and brick to design the barbecue grills. Today, homify offers you 14 wonderful barbecue grill designs in brick to inspire you with options to give the exterior facet of the house a somewhat summery charm along with a simplistic poise & natural elegance.

Take a look at these smashing designs and pick your favorites to take home!