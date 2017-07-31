Your browser is out-of-date.

33 beautiful bedrooms that will wow you!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Bedroom Black
Bedroom is one of the most important living spaces where we spend a sizable chunk of our time. Our intimate private space, the bedroom is where we relax and unwind. This is what makes it all the more significant to ensure that the furniture, furnishings & decoration adorning the bedroom are practically sound and visually appealing. Be it any style of designing the interior of the bedroom- modern, rustic, classic, industrial or Scandinavian- oodles of welcoming accents with fetching visuals is essential since it is our hub of relaxation to recharge our batteries, and this what room decorators & interior designers emphasize upon.

Today homify brings for you 33 wonderful bedroom ideas which will inspire you to upgrade yours and help you give your neighbors some serious home envy. Read on!

1. Tranquil glow of blue panache with a dash of pastel poise.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Dazzling reflections & illusion of a larger space.

Projeto de suíte com varanda, LA Interiores LA Interiores Modern Bedroom MDF Purple/Violet
LA Interiores

LA Interiores
LA Interiores
LA Interiores

3. Walled in mirror magnificence for visual amplification.

Quartos, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom MDF Amber/Gold
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

4. Amply loaded with closet convenience.

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Modish and sophisticated.

Quartos, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom MDF Blue
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

6. Earthy humility meets contemporary jazz.

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

7. Clear hues & chic textures for romantic coziness.

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

8. Sober sass with functional allure.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Eclectic style bedroom
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

9. Versatile nobility of repose with a view.

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style bedroom OSB
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

10. Restfully warm in its ritzy designer reflections.

homify Modern Bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Classic modernity- a tasteful harmony of styles.

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bedroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

12. Of space optimization, mirrored practicality and woody sheen.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

13. Ageless opulence in black & white.

homify Modern Bedroom Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Winsomeness of wood & plentiful functional grace.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

15. Comfy niche of absolute rest.

Cliente G, Link Interiores Link Interiores Classic style bedroom
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

16. The gray gorgeousness nails it here.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. The cheery pop of yellow enlivens it all!

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Chic vibrancy bedecks smart space utilization.

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

19. Tones of brown lend movement with visual harmony.

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom Brown
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

20. Pleasing shades of functional creativity.

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

21. Boasting of an uncomplicated touch of originality.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Alluring amplitude & luminous finesse.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

23. Avant- garde contrast for dapper details.

Suíte JB, Dome arquitetura Dome arquitetura Modern Bedroom Grey
Dome arquitetura

Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

24. Urbane flamboyance for youthful energy.

APTO. PR, Impelizieri Arquitetura Impelizieri Arquitetura Modern Bedroom
Impelizieri Arquitetura

Impelizieri Arquitetura
Impelizieri Arquitetura
Impelizieri Arquitetura

25. Industrially styled with refined voguishness.

Atlas showroom, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style bedroom Bricks Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

26. Warmth of rusticity extends a snug invite.

CASA DA FAZENDA, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Colonial style bedroom
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

27. Fetchingly practical complement for a cozy ambiance.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

28. Multifaceted smartness defies limited dimensions.

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern Bedroom
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

29. Delightfully mellow yet magnificent.

Casa Indaiatuba, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

30. Cushy bed linen enhances the feeling of respite.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Bedroom
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

31. Well-organized distribution of space adds to the visual flair.

Apartamento FM, Carpaneda & Nasr Carpaneda & Nasr Modern Bedroom
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr

Carpaneda & Nasr
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr
Carpaneda & Nasr

32. Thoughtful employment of prints for neat aesthetics.

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern Bedroom Paper Brown
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

33. Comfortably elegant lighting to promote a soothing stance.

Projeto Praia Brava - Itajaí, SC - Arquiteta Vanessa Larre, Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Modern Bedroom
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia

Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia
When are you planning to redesign yours?

