Beautiful country home with 1625 ft² of comfy allure

Kharkiv based architects from ARCH INNOVATION GROUP have created a splendid single-storey country home that is ideal for a young family. The 1625 ft² home boasts of two bedrooms, a kitchen-living room, and a commodious living room bearing access to a covered terrace with a barbecue oven. Offering snug privacy and decent comforts apt for modern day living, this fabulous dwelling is affordable and perfectly cozy to cover all the needs of a young family.

Today let us take a closer look at this dwelling and marvel at the lovely architectural design thereof. Here we go!