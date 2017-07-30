Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful country home with 1625 ft² of comfy allure

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Kharkiv based architects from ARCH INNOVATION GROUP have created a splendid single-storey country home that is ideal for a young family. The 1625 ft² home boasts of two bedrooms, a kitchen-living room, and a commodious living room bearing access to a covered terrace with a barbecue oven. Offering snug privacy and decent comforts apt for modern day living, this fabulous dwelling is affordable and perfectly cozy to cover all the needs of a young family.

Today let us take a closer look at this dwelling and marvel at the lovely architectural design thereof. Here we go!

Fetching aspect.

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegant aspect of this home is inspired by traditional American design. The large porch sets the tone for an orderly & beautiful construction. The manicured lawn area in the front garden is complemented by meadow grasses & shrubs to offer a welcoming country-style ambiance.

Finessed facet.

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Impressive design methods make the facade shine. In the porch, the stony texture lends a traditional aspect while the modish fireplace imparts a chic contemporary look.

Fit for an idyllic vacation.

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Armed with windows on three sides, the living room is simply great to sit back & relax with a hot cuppa and panoramic vistas. And of course, the terrace is our favorite too! The barbecue on the terrace offers an ideal space to dish out & enjoy roasted goodies, while the garden extends soothing greens for palliative views as well as an excellent space for children to run around. An absolutely charming family holiday retreat, no?

Terraced trendiness.

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The terrace of this country home is simply amazing. The glass windows allow you to enjoy the panoramic views; in clear weather, the terrace offers a magnificent vista of the pine forest. The modern approach to focusing on glass with a traditional look is particularly impressive.

Planned to floor one & all!

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the floor plan, you can see a comfortable spatial distribution that segregates the social & private living areas by employing a long corridor. The social spaces are meant for entertaining guests & visitors, while the private spaces are the intimate, quiet ones ideal for family repose.

Idyllic outdoor seating options
Are you up for some country-style homey comfort?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks