Beautiful country home with 1625 ft² of comfy allure

Kharkiv based architects from ARCH INNOVATION GROUP have created a splendid single-storey country home that is ideal for a young family. The 1625 ft² home boasts of two bedrooms, a kitchen-living room, and a commodious living room bearing access to a covered terrace with a barbecue oven. Offering snug privacy and decent comforts apt for modern day living, this fabulous dwelling is affordable and perfectly cozy to cover all the needs of a young family.
Today let us take a closer look at this dwelling and marvel at the lovely architectural design thereof. Here we go!
The elegant aspect of this home is inspired by traditional American design. The large porch sets the tone for an orderly & beautiful construction. The manicured lawn area in the front garden is complemented by meadow grasses & shrubs to offer a welcoming country-style ambiance.
Impressive design methods make the facade shine. In the porch, the stony texture lends a traditional aspect while the modish fireplace imparts a chic contemporary look.
Armed with windows on three sides, the living room is simply great to sit back & relax with a hot cuppa and panoramic vistas. And of course, the terrace is our favorite too! The barbecue on the terrace offers an ideal space to dish out & enjoy roasted goodies, while the garden extends soothing greens for palliative views as well as an excellent space for children to run around. An absolutely charming family holiday retreat, no?
The terrace of this country home is simply amazing. The glass windows allow you to enjoy the panoramic views; in clear weather, the terrace offers a magnificent vista of the pine forest. The modern approach to focusing on glass with a traditional look is particularly impressive.
In the floor plan, you can see a comfortable spatial distribution that segregates the social & private living areas by employing a long corridor. The social spaces are meant for entertaining guests & visitors, while the private spaces are the intimate, quiet ones ideal for family repose.