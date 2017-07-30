Your browser is out-of-date.

7 stylish garden outbuildings to consider

press profile homify press profile homify
Gartenhäuser, Betana Blockhaus GmbH Betana Blockhaus GmbH Scandinavian style houses
Whether you need a spot of extra seating in your garden or could really use some more storage, a garden outbuilding is a fantastic way to get everything you need, without ruining your carefully cultivated and organic display! We don't want you thinking that professional gardeners will only recommend boring sheds, so we've found a fantastic selection of slightly different but very attractive outbuildings for you to consider. If you have a corner in your garden that could be put to better use, we think that one of these super designs will definitely tempt you, so let's take a look!

1. Traditional shepherd's huts.

Gartenhaus "Harburg", Karibu Holztechnik GmbH Karibu Holztechnik GmbH Classic style garden
Fantastically attractive and with a built-in log store, traditional shepherd's huts are a real step up from a standard shed. You can stash all manner of garden tools in there, not to mention deck chairs, for when the sun comes out!

2. Something with an extra terrace!

Gartenhaus, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Modern Garden
Part tool shed and part covered terrace, this lovely wooden building is a dream! Can't you just imagine enjoying some al fresco dining, while admiring your clutter free garden at the same time? We can!

3. Industrial bunker chic.

gartenhaus @gart zwei - Augsburg, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Modern Garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
If your home is less traditional and more contemporary, you should absolutely consider something more in-keeping, such as this amazing industrial metal container unit! Somehow, it manages to blend in so well!

4. A little Scandinavian inspiration.

Gartenhaus, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Modern Garden
Wooden garden outbuildings are fantastic, but when you add in some piquant Scandinavian inspiration, via a fantastic color scheme, you really have something! The paint would serve a dual purpose as well, as it would protect the wood!

5. A classic summerhouse.

Gartenhaus, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Modern Garden
If you like your garden to look a little more rustic and traditional, you definitely can't go wrong with a super little wooden summerhouse! With some windows, it could be a lovely little garden studio as well, for crafting or yoga!

6. A garden room with a view.

Gartenlounge, Gartenhauptdarsteller Gartenhauptdarsteller Modern Terrace
The simplicity of this outbuilding is what makes it so special. With a lovely view to drink in, the building itself can be more understated, but that lick of orange paint has certainly spiced things up! The cube shape makes this perfect for a Japanese-inspired garden.

7. Alpine lodge loveliness.

Gartenhäuser, Betana Blockhaus GmbH Betana Blockhaus GmbH Scandinavian style houses
Charming! Looking every inch the perfect little alpine lodge, this outbuilding adds character and style as well as a wealth of practicality! The integrated terrace really adds a special extra touch as well and would encourage you to get the most use of it possible!

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: DIY: 10 pergolas you can build in one weekend.

Which of these styles appeals to you the most?

