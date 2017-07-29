Before and after: from plans to perfect execution

We've seen a lot of amazing architect renderings for potential homes, but rarely have we been able to see how they were meant to look, compared to how they ACTUALLY appeared, once the build process was complete. That's all about to change today, as we give you the ultimate in before and after articles, by showing you firstly, the pictures of how a home was projected to look and then, showing you the physical dwelling itself! As a point of interest, keep your eyes peeled for the dead-on bathroom tiles; we think they will definitely inspire you to be a little more adventurous!
Simple furniture and a myriad of gray hues look wonderfully simple and clean. The picture ledge is a great ideas as well! What a nice change from wall-hanging art.
Some piquant yellow accents really bring this open-plan room to life! It just adds the right amount of warmth against the cool gray elements.
Suspended lighting looks wonderfully contemporary in the kitchen area. It also remains out of the way, while being fantastically practical as well.
The integrated nature of the kitchen storage cupboards here keeps the scheme so simple and pretty! There is a chic minimalism on display here!
Unfussy transitions really fit with the modern and seamless aesthetic being planned for everywhere else. We wonder what other colors have been proposed though!
Well! We DID warn you to keep you eyes peeled for the bathroom tiles and just look at how super they are! A contemporary and funky extension of the warm accent hue elsewhere, surely this idea wasn't followed to the letter?
Utterly charming! Though a little more white has been used on the walls than was originally planned, everything else is absolutely spot on! Even down to the striking picture ledge! The simple furniture is working a real treat and making great use of all the space.
How beautiful! A mix of gloss white and natural wood cabinet doors looks utterly incredible here and really does work with the feature backsplash to inject a lot of character and warmth! It's more orange/red than first thought, but we think it's a better choice! Just look at those pendulum lights too!
Ahh, so here's where the gray was hiding! The dining table is a triumph in terms of proportional size, but it's those gold-tipped chairs that are stealing the show! The floating storage is just as planned and all in all, the vibe in this open-plan space is wonderful! So homey!
No wonder this home is so bright and light; just look at the size of the windows! Simple fabric roman blinds have added a swathe pf privacy, without blocking out all that nourishing sunlight and keeps the room looking fantastically fresh, even with a gray feature wall!
And now, for the final finishing flourish! Can you believe how absolutely spot on these tiles are, in real life? Though less have been used than in the rendering, the effect is undeniable and with carefully placed mirrored cabinets, there is a wonderful sense of space!
It's amazing just how accurate the renderings were for this home, don't you agree? Imagine being able to see your home all mapped out, before it's finished! What a treat!
