Before and after: from plans to perfect execution

We've seen a lot of amazing architect renderings for potential homes, but rarely have we been able to see how they were meant to look, compared to how they ACTUALLY appeared, once the build process was complete. That's all about to change today, as we give you the ultimate in before and after articles, by showing you firstly, the pictures of how a home was projected to look and then, showing you the physical dwelling itself! As a point of interest, keep your eyes peeled for the dead-on bathroom tiles; we think they will definitely inspire you to be a little more adventurous!