The home with the Midas touch!

If we told you that we've found a home that uses gold to amazing effect in every room, would you believe that it could be classic, stylish and not even remotely over the top? Well, we have and it does! The interior designer that curated this absolutely wonderful home quite literally had the midas touch and every room glitters more than the last, creating an overall ambience that radiates warmth and luxury in equal measure. Come with us now as we take a look around, but you might want to grab your sunglasses, as the view is dazzling!
How charming is this decadent living room? On first glance, it almost looks like a neutral decorating scheme and then you notice the beautiful gold accents that are peppered throughout! From the shiny drapes through to sofa details and pretty collectibles, everything that glitters in this room really is gold!
You see? Some of the gold accents here might be understated, such as the upholstery studs, but once you've seen them, you can't forget them! As the ambient lighting hits these little nuggets, we bet they look divine!
Spin around in the living room and you'll see this fantastic media area! With golden wall lamps and an ornately decorated dresser, the rich hue just radiates everywhere. The real genius here is that cream has been used as the primary color for the walls, which works SO well with opulent gold.
Another room and yet more golden gorgeousness, but it is a little surprising that such decadence has been included in such a functional room! The subtlety is what makes it works so well here, what with the gold being restricted to fancy light fixtures and breakfast bar stools, but wow. What an impact!
Ahhh, so the cabinet and drawer handles are gold as well, not to mention the metal bracing on the extractor hood! Little and often appears to be the design ethos here, but given how incredible all the gold elements look, we wonder if it's possible to have too much of a good thing?
A lovely little informal dining area can also be found in this kitchen, complete with fantastic candle holders and a striking feature light! It's incredible, the way that consistent little injections of gold have been interspersed absolutely everywhere to create a cohesive aesthetic that never looks too much!
Now THIS is a formal dining room! Gold flocked wallpaper, amazing art frames and really eye-catching lighting all looks the part! We love the way that the coving has been finished in a dark gray, to offer a deep and decadent contrast to all of the reflective gold. Even in here, the color scheme simply doesn't look to much!
Beautiful! Even the fabric blinds in here have been made with gorgeous gold fabric! We really did mean it when we said that this home has the Midas touch and we like to think that it has instilled a little bit of gold fever in you. It certainly has us!
