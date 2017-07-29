Your browser is out-of-date.

5 chic small porch ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Attico mansardato, BRANDO concept
When faced with designing a dwelling of small dimensions, whose occupants want decent proportion of functional spaces including outdoor spaces, architects are often left with the question of which spaces to go for during preparation of the blueprint. In such a situation, a space like the balcony or the good old porch is really helpful as it can be modified in whatever way you want to, giving it added practicality.

These spaces are really versatile because whatever be the style of their design- modern, rustic, classic, Mediterranean or Scandinavian, they can always be lent additional utility or transformed entirely into some different functional space. Quite often, designers & room decorators furnish these outdoor spaces in such a way that they can double up as an interior space too. Oftentimes, the added function is for a lounging space to entertain guests or simply for a private time with the family.

With a little skill in setting up, a small porch creates a place which tastefully combines modishness & functionality to extend the living area to the outside. This way, the limited dimensions of the home cease to be a restraint on having jazzy home spaces full of practical poise.

Today homify offers you 5 such lovely small porch ideas that will surely inspire you to copy. Take a peek!

1. Rustic warmth and cool coziness- truly inviting!

2. Oasis of casual comfy repose sans furniture overload.

3. How about some snug outdoor dining with the family?

4. Classic weather shield with a great visual advantage.

5. Freestanding humble retreat with palliative green relief.

How do you plan to give your porch that touch of creativity? Share with us in comments!

