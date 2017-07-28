Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern yet cozy: a dream Craftsman home

press profile homify
Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Working with a newly built property offers so much scope for personalization and today's project is a perfect demonstration of how extensive reconfiguring can create a dream home. Here, the interior layouts were totally altered in order to provide more formal spaces at the front of the house, while a sociable and open-plan feel could be embraced at the rear, with a striking kitchen/living room space facing the glorious views of the woods that form the view. 

Central to this incredible design is a four-storey glass and stainless steel staircase, which allows for an abundance of daylight to filter through the property, which highlights the furnishing style to perfection. Extolling a casual modern aesthetic, there is an elegant simplicity to this home, which makes it absolutely ideal for the young family that owns it. Come with us now, as we show you some of the piquant details that really make this house stand out in a crowd and will have you calling your architect to design you something comparable!

While the interior of this home is staggering, you can't ignore the serious curb appeal that the facade offers! Classic, elegant and timeless, this design is perfect for any suburban or rural location.

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Down in the basement, you'll find this wonderfully cozy family snug, complete with a fireplace and perfectly comfortable sofas. What a lovely spot for evening relaxation!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Here's a shot of the beautiful staircase that ties every floor together so incredibly! You can see just how much light it allows to flow into the home too!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Here's the open-plan kitchen and living room we told you about and what a divine, bright and happy space it is! The use of white was inspired and looks so fresh!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Don't you just love the way that an informal dining space has been marked out just with a striking and luxurious rug? Now that is inspired interior design at its best!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
A little more chic than the basement snug, this living room would be charming for entertaining! The corner sofa would definitely be hard to resist after a long day at work though!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Wow! The number of sitting rooms in this home is incredible! We are besotted with these vibrant purple armchairs that maintain a chic and designer aesthetic!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
For a little more formal dining, this beautiful area is perfect! The contemporary glass table really amplifies the modern decor throughout and a striking light fixture offers a great focal point.

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Talk about a master bedroom to die for! What with the views, the luxurious oversized bed and the dramatic wooden flooring, this is a truly phenomenal, not to mention relaxing room!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Leading off from the master bedroom is this wonderful dressing area, that offers organization and luxury in equal measure! Divine!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
There are a number of guest rooms here and each one is as bright, sunny and stunning as this one! It's so rare to find a home that gives as much thought to the guest rooms as family ones!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
WOW! This is the master bathroom, which can be reached via the dressing room and we are in love with how fresh, expansive and pared back it is! So chic!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
Naturally, there is more than one bathroom and of course, they are all a testament to incredible contemporary design. Honestly, the way glass has been used throughout is spectacular!

Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc.
For more amazing contemporary home design, take a look at this article: A contemporary home that didn't skimp on the luxury.

Did you love the unending commitment to modern luxury here?

