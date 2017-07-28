Modern yet cozy: a dream Craftsman home

Working with a newly built property offers so much scope for personalization and today's project is a perfect demonstration of how extensive reconfiguring can create a dream home. Here, the interior layouts were totally altered in order to provide more formal spaces at the front of the house, while a sociable and open-plan feel could be embraced at the rear, with a striking kitchen/living room space facing the glorious views of the woods that form the view.

Central to this incredible design is a four-storey glass and stainless steel staircase, which allows for an abundance of daylight to filter through the property, which highlights the furnishing style to perfection. Extolling a casual modern aesthetic, there is an elegant simplicity to this home, which makes it absolutely ideal for the young family that owns it. Come with us now, as we show you some of the piquant details that really make this house stand out in a crowd and will have you calling your architect to design you something comparable!