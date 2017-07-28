A wow-factor apartment that redefines grandeur

Think you've seen luxury apartments before? Well you're about to be left utterly breathless, as today's is a masterclass in cutting no corner, accepting no substitutes and only wanting the best of the best! We like to think that the interior designer in charge here was given a strict mandate to go all out and that no amount of gold would be considered too much, but why are we wasting time talking, when we could be looking? The pictures here say so much more than we ever could!
Where do we begin? Let's just drink in the overall beauty of this kitchen, complete with a cozy breakfast nook, as it mixes opulent finishes with rustic wood, bright natural light with dark feature walls and out of this world lighting features! We need to dive in and take a closer look!
Just look at this island! Packed with storage and decorated with utterly enchanting gold detailing, it's simply incredible. Talk about regency opulence in one of the most practical room sin the house! Even the sink has been given a luxury makeover as well! Wow!
Just when we thought that the kitchen island was the show-stopping main feature, we caught sight of this range cooker area! The extractor hood alone is absolutely beyond anything we have ever seen before, but ass in a mirrored backsplash and a range big and fancy enough for any chef and this is a kitchen that defies all expectations!
Naturally, with a kitchen as fabulous as the one we've just seen, the rest of the apartment had no option but to follow suit. Instead of continuing the cool tones that permeated the kitchen, this living room has opted for a far more rich and heady spice hue, with turmeric yellow gracing the walls and offering a perfect backdrop for decadent leather furniture, complete with outrageous cushions!
Just look at this snapshot, which, we think, is the perfect demonstration of how incredible the living room is! Rich flocked wallpaper draws in golden tones and mulberry warmth, heavy drapes reinforce the opulent design aesthetic and the chandelier! Words fail us in terms of how stunning that light really is!
Talk about a dressing room that dreams are made of! Wall to wall storage, yet another spectacular chandelier and opulent seating have all come together to form the most splendiferous space, geared solely to displaying and keeping swathes of designer garments ready to wear! We'd give an arm for a wardrobe this amazing!
A little more contemporary than the other rooms, this hallway is no less indulgent! Designer wallpaper, statement flooring and antique furniture Gives a real insight into what lies just a little further in and a stoic black front door is delightful!
