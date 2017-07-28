An eclectic family home beautifully decked up with colors of luxury

Today’s homify tour features a large family home dolled up by the West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS. This eclectic home is luxuriously decorated and full of colorful warmth. With carefully selected antique suggestions adding to the contemporary accents to lavish tastefully modern living, this dwelling is well spread out over two floors. Boasting of two dining rooms & two living rooms, this home has social & private spaces aesthetically segregated. Besides, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large kitchen.

Join us as we take a tour of this amazing, colorful abode and draw some great design inspiration to take home. Let’s go!