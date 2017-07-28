An eclectic family home beautifully decked up with colors of luxury

Today’s homify tour features a large family home dolled up by the West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS. This eclectic home is luxuriously decorated and full of colorful warmth. With carefully selected antique suggestions adding to the contemporary accents to lavish tastefully modern living, this dwelling is well spread out over two floors. Boasting of two dining rooms & two living rooms, this home has social & private spaces aesthetically segregated. Besides, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large kitchen.
Join us as we take a tour of this amazing, colorful abode and draw some great design inspiration to take home. Let’s go!
Oozing a warm rustic vibe, this kitchen is modularly equipped. Stylish candelabra lighting adds classic hints while the modern poise of all whites complements the wooden floor magically. Marble lends its tasteful sheen to the backsplash, benchtop as well as the kitchen table-top. The snazzy lights at the base of overhead storage cabinets further add to the lighting convenience. This kitchen has an adjacent dining space perfect for a cozy family meal.
In this living room for entertaining the guests, the striking rug with the evergreen black & white combo steals the show. Full of elegance & sophistication, the classic white sofa set, the fully transparent coffee table, the tinted glass vases, lime green upholstery and black accent wall portions add oodles of fetching jazz into this bright room.
With the beautiful dining set and blue upholstered chairs to match the bright carpet, this dining room dazzles in the rich dark wood tones complementing the tranquil white of the walls. The candelabra chandelier in the center & the wall lights on either side of the fireplace ring in the vintage feel. The decor & inviting ambiance of this room are ideal for a sumptuous meal.
Green garnish in the white winsomeness makes for a truly tasteful sight! With ample natural light brightening up the space, this private dining area is apt for a snug family time over moreish goodies.
This stairway celebrates the classic style of design with the timeless allure of black & white and the Victorian engraving on the wall.
Located on the second level, this snug living room is meant for a cozy family time over a steaming cup of coffee, some comfy warmth from the fireplace and endless heart-to-heart. The pop of red adds a vibrant touch into the otherwise subtle palette. The gray stone wall adds a textural finesse into the room; did you notice the zebra-striped ottoman in the center?
The master bedroom has a bright, snug & intimate ambiance. The black tones of the furnishings & the wooden frame of the bed with columns are contrasted beautifully by the white, beige, light gray & ivory hued details, which gives this spacious bedroom a luxurious & romantic designer touch.
This bedroom has a slightly tropical ambiance, with the pleasantly vibrant color scheme of orange & green adorning the upholstery & bed linen. The floor is covered with a soft toned beige carpet, and the dark brown wooden bed-frame with the columns conveys an antique style which further adds to the eclectic mix. The bedside lighting is another fetching feature.
In the children’s bedroom, tones of blue, wine red & gray are joined by the vintage touch of the wooden beds and modern hints of decor to create visually sound accents.
The ageless charisma of black & white is visibly evident in this bathroom, with the wallpapers & bath curtain presenting a visually appealing stance in their uncomplicated format. The classic styled practical vanity, the small toilet and the bath area convey functional panache sans any over the top design.
Decked up in sober colors, this spacious bathroom bears a small corner toilet, and a large self-contained bathtub with a strategically placed shower overhead to offer a relaxing experience amidst the gleaming poise of the gray tiles & the daylight flooding in through the window.