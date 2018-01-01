Love cooking? Inspire your inner chef with this dream kitchen

If you're something of a cooking enthusiast, then have we got a DREAM kitchen to show you today! Seriously, every whim and fancy for even the most professional of chefs has been accounted for here and in such a wonderfully beautiful way too. Aesthetics and functionality have been blended to perfection by a phenomenally talented kitchen planner here and we adore the mix of bright accent colors and heritage styling. If you've been looking for some serious kitchen inspiration, you'll find it here, so let's take a look!
There's so much to take in here that we are a little at a loss as to where to start! Overall, we like to think of this as a perfect hybrid of traditional and industrial styling, as Shaker cabinets meet large light fixtures with such a natural ease, it beggars belief! The open shelving, wall-mounted utensil rack and central island all have such presence and the red rugs really add in a lot of warmth!
What a joy to see that fashionable metro tiles have been used on all the walls here! With dark grout, they offer an easy to maintain aesthetic that feels trendy and hygienic all at the same time and by choosing a ceramic butler sink, there is a wonderful balance of heritage as well! Just look at all that integrated storage in the island! What a dream for any cook!
We had to get a little more up close and personal with this sink, as it is a crowning glory in the space! Large, traditional and pretty, it offers an easy focal point and mounted in front of a window, even washing up will be a pleasure! By adding a very modern tap, designed to make food rinsing a piece of cake, the constant balancing act of contemporary and traditional motifs works SO well!
Amazing! With such a stunning kitchen in place, it makes perfect sense to have a dining table included within it, so that everybody can enjoy the aesthetic! More than that, it will make cooking so much more of a sociable activity. The industrial metal chairs really work with the wider scheme as well. So cohesive!
We said that this kitchen is a dream for any chef and that's a bold statement, but here is the proof! Open cage storage has been provided to safely stash chef whites within easy reach and more than that, having them on show really does create a pretty bit of extra decoration! Literally everything has been thought of!
Naturally, any cook that has a kitchen this fantastic will have a great swathe of recipe books, which is why these simple industrial bookshelves are such a fantastic final addition. Imagine having so much space that you could sort your tomes into different cuisine styles! WOW!
