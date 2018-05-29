A Japanese-inspired Apartment with Plenty Storage Systems

As the popular song say, we think we're turning Japanese, we really think so… now that we've seen what a stunning aesthetic Japanese inspiration can create in a family apartment! Don't go assuming that we are going to show you a cacophony of stereotypical cherry blossom wall motifs, however, as what we are showcasing today is a collection of beautiful natural materials, clever use of space and innovative transforming structures that will leave you utterly flabbergasted by the genius of the architects and interior designers that crafted it, collaboratively.

Japanese home and living styles usually aim for a minimalist approach. You could still achieve that with minimalist designs for your storage systems. So if you are always looking for a simpler and more authentic interior scheme, this very well might be it, so let's dive in and take a look!