A Japanese-inspired Apartment with Plenty Storage Systems

As the popular song say, we think we're turning Japanese, we really think so… now that we've seen what a stunning aesthetic Japanese inspiration can create in a family apartment! Don't go assuming that we are going to show you a cacophony of stereotypical cherry blossom wall motifs, however, as what we are showcasing today is a collection of beautiful natural materials, clever use of space and innovative transforming structures that will leave you utterly flabbergasted by the genius of the architects and interior designers that crafted it, collaboratively.
Japanese home and living styles usually aim for a minimalist approach. You could still achieve that with minimalist designs for your storage systems. So if you are always looking for a simpler and more authentic interior scheme, this very well might be it, so let's dive in and take a look!
We thought we'd be a little more unusual today and show you the plans of this apartment first. Here, you can already see that ingenious storage has been included throughout and that social areas have been given priority over more functional spaces. Just wait until you see all the colors used though!
What you can't quite see yet, is that this living room can be opened up to offer even more space, but we're coming to that! For now, let's drink in the glorious effect of recessed dividing panels, which have been finished in a gorgeous in gold hue, in a bid to reflect the light generated by the fireplace. Reclaimed teak flooring really adds to the warmth throughout as well!
Here is the fireplace that so gloriously reflects its warmth and light on the golden room divides! Yet more teak flooring, finished in a herringbone parquet pattern, looks simply incredible and works so well with the reclaimed fire, complete with limestone hearth. The bench is even a clever touch, as it hides away a radiator, for when the cold really kicks in!
This is the reverse view of the gold recessed dividing panels in the living room, which when shut, create a cozy and private a bedroom for nighttime and open up to reveal an extended lounge during the day. Genius! The storage system is made from smooth sliding ply beech, with lighting designed to brighten up the edges of the space and of course, more teak flooring is in place!
As we said, priority has been given to the more sociable areas, which is why a galley kitchen was the perfect design choice here. With concealed lighting above and below cabinets, even though this is a small room, it feels perfectly bright and usable and then a little extra luxury is brought into play, with a natural marble countertop!
Using birch ply for the kitchen cabinets has created a wonderfully simple and crisp look that is so reminiscent of Japanese designs! All of the electrical fittings are hidden away and just to emphasise the consideration that has been given to ergonomic design, there is an overhang on the doors which act as an integrated handle system!
Choosing to go all in with the Japanese influence has lead to this gorgeous finish, complete with lime-rendered walls and a phenomenally space-efficient cedar bathtub, with exposed copper pipes. By using a slab of natural marble as the shower and sink backsplash, there is a beautiful and organic cohesion with the kitchen design being enjoyed here and we find the whole room so relaxing!
Japanese interior design always seems to showcase a heady mix of beautiful natural elements, luxury materials and, dotted here and there, some antique pieces. Often as not, a slightly industrial feel comes into play as well and here is a great example of what we mean! A decadent marble backsplash houses a charming antique shower and the exposed copper pipes are a triumph!
Before we leave this delightful apartment, we wanted to show you this beautiful detail. This leather strap door handle has been designed for use in one of the more narrow hallways, so passers-by don't catch themselves and more than that, they are supposed to make you feel good when you use them!
A truly incredible home, we think you'll agree!
