Chic comfy home oozes bright modernity

Soho House, Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room
This homify account upholds the professional genius of Washington DC based lighting designers from HINSON DESIGN GROUP, who have filled this spaciously cozy, modern home with remarkable style and loads of finesse. Let us get up, close & personal with this abode and be inspired by the well lit modishness adorning the spaces.

Openly fetching.

Soho Hallway Lighting Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Lighting Design,Kitchen Lighting,Kids Bedroom Lighting,Modern Lighting
Soho Hallway Lighting

In the hallway, you are greeted by the open plan design that houses the different living spaces.  Jazzily lit up employing a variety of chic lighting fixtures, these spaces boast of dapper elegance & lavish modernity.  Just look at this dark gray separator panel!

Cozy, bright & inviting.

Soho Living Room Lighting Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Living Room Lighting,Art Work Lighting
Soho Living Room Lighting

Cushy lounging by the TV, lazing on the plush couch with the vibrant cushions lending a pop of color or simply being immersed in an interesting novel while sipping a hot cuppa on that recliner, the living room area offers a tempting invite for an assured comfy time. Those lights adorning the TV zone ceiling add stylishly to the ample daylight pouring inside.

Hearty winsomeness.

Soho Living Room Lighting Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Modern Lighting,Dining Room Lighting
Soho Living Room Lighting

Graced with the chromatic treat featuring white & royal blue, the dining set is lighted up by the luminous pizzazz of the smashing pendant lamp. Great views of the outside complement the sumptuousness of the meals you share with the loved ones here.

Minimalism for optimal repose.

Soho Master Bedroom Lighting Modern Bedroom Lighting Design,Bedroom Lighting,Modern Lighting,Minimalist Lighting,Wall Lamps
Soho Master Bedroom Lighting

Armed with cozy lighting, the sparsely furnished master bedroom is high on aesthetics. The neutral palette & the intimate bedside illumination enhance the restful ambiance manifolds in this roomy space.

Humble nobility meets smart dazzle.

Soho Master Bathroom Lighting Modern Bathroom Lighting Design,Bathroom Lighting,Vanity Lighting,Ceiling Pendants
Soho Master Bathroom Lighting

The smart lighting in the bathroom is a clever hack to add convenience; the washbasin area is brilliantly illuminated by the panel lights on the mirror-cabinets. Reflected by the metallic surfaces, this brightness supplements the pendant lamps and the entire bathroom gets wonderfully lit. This beautifully complements the wood & white combo decking up the space.

Playfully flamboyant.

Soho Kids Bedroom Lighting Modern Bedroom Lighting Design,Kids Bedroom Lighting
Soho Kids Bedroom Lighting

Overloaded with the hues of playful innocence, this kids’ bedroom is bedecked making the most of the appealing interplay between soft lighting and gentle colors. Thoughtfully designed with tasteful charm, different elements of this kiddie zone sing melodious notes of versatility.

