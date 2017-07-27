Chic comfy home oozes bright modernity

This homify account upholds the professional genius of Washington DC based lighting designers from HINSON DESIGN GROUP, who have filled this spaciously cozy, modern home with remarkable style and loads of finesse. Let us get up, close & personal with this abode and be inspired by the well lit modishness adorning the spaces.
In the hallway, you are greeted by the open plan design that houses the different living spaces. Jazzily lit up employing a variety of chic lighting fixtures, these spaces boast of dapper elegance & lavish modernity. Just look at this dark gray separator panel!
Cushy lounging by the TV, lazing on the plush couch with the vibrant cushions lending a pop of color or simply being immersed in an interesting novel while sipping a hot cuppa on that recliner, the living room area offers a tempting invite for an assured comfy time. Those lights adorning the TV zone ceiling add stylishly to the ample daylight pouring inside.
Graced with the chromatic treat featuring white & royal blue, the dining set is lighted up by the luminous pizzazz of the smashing pendant lamp. Great views of the outside complement the sumptuousness of the meals you share with the loved ones here.
Armed with cozy lighting, the sparsely furnished master bedroom is high on aesthetics. The neutral palette & the intimate bedside illumination enhance the restful ambiance manifolds in this roomy space.
The smart lighting in the bathroom is a clever hack to add convenience; the washbasin area is brilliantly illuminated by the panel lights on the mirror-cabinets. Reflected by the metallic surfaces, this brightness supplements the pendant lamps and the entire bathroom gets wonderfully lit. This beautifully complements the wood & white combo decking up the space.
Overloaded with the hues of playful innocence, this kids’ bedroom is bedecked making the most of the appealing interplay between soft lighting and gentle colors. Thoughtfully designed with tasteful charm, different elements of this kiddie zone sing melodious notes of versatility.