30 amazing furniture ideas to pimp up your outdoor spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Pool22_Hängebank DE VOLÉE , Pool22.Design Pool22.Design Garden Furniture Metal White
Your cozy outdoor space, some comfy furniture to lounge on and a cold beverage- is there a better way to enjoy the outdoors on a lazy summery day? The snug little balcony, the large yet humble terrace or the extensive garden, all become more inviting with a couple of pieces of cushy & comfortable furniture thrown in. Be it that cool shady spot on the classic styled balcony, which houses a mini lounge, or the corner in the rustic garden, that is decorated with a temptingly restful hammock, numerous possibilities to relax in the open air make outdoor furniture all the more desirable.

This homify account offers you 30 such stylish, practical contemporary outdoor furniture ideas that the home professionals dedicated to garden supplies, decks, patios & outdoor enclosures, and many others will vouch for, to impart your outdoors a jazzy functional aspect. These ideas are bound to give you oodles of ritzy repose and your neighbors, some really serious home envy. Have a look!

1. Well padded cushions on upcycled pallet poise for singular comfort.

Upcycling/-redesign Gartenmöbel aus Paletten, wohnausstatter wohnausstatter Garden Furniture
wohnausstatter

wohnausstatter
wohnausstatter
wohnausstatter

2. Shielded from inclement weather, relax amidst the greens with some sunshine.

Sonneninsel Honolulu Naturbraun, Too-Design GmbH Too-Design GmbH Garden Furniture
Too-Design GmbH

Too-Design GmbH
Too-Design GmbH
Too-Design GmbH

3. Comfy swinging versatility boasts of Hollywood-style flamboyance.

Pool22_Hängebank DE VOLÉE , Pool22.Design Pool22.Design Garden Furniture Metal White
Pool22.Design

Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design
Pool22.Design

4. Who can refuse lounging on such a cozy Sunbed?

Manutti, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

5. Snuggle as you swing together-palliative meets cushy for cuddly comfort.

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Unusual space-saving minimalism lavishes maximally soft comfortable delight.

Der perfekte Sessel - welcher darf es sein?, Livarea Livarea Garden Furniture
Livarea

Livarea
Livarea
Livarea

7. This basket lounger comes with the concealed convenience of secret storage inside!

Villa Tectona Kollektion Fiji, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH KwiK Designmöbel GmbH Garden Furniture
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

8. Perfect accompaniment for your poolside barbecue parties with the near & dear ones.

Tisch Quadux, ZEBRA ZEBRA Garden Furniture
ZEBRA

ZEBRA
ZEBRA
ZEBRA

9. Nothing beats the good old comfy hammock in creating that restful feel.

homify Garden Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Lush greens, refreshing beer, cheery banter & modular innovation with woody warmth.

Freisitzmöbel / Terrassenmöbel, Studio Hartensteiner Studio Hartensteiner Garden Furniture
Studio Hartensteiner

Studio Hartensteiner
Studio Hartensteiner
Studio Hartensteiner

11. Fancy some cozy chic finesse in your second living room outside?

Bauholz U-Loungebank im XL-Format, Exklusiv Dutch Design Exklusiv Dutch Design Garden Furniture
Exklusiv Dutch Design

Exklusiv Dutch Design
Exklusiv Dutch Design
Exklusiv Dutch Design

12. Sturdy ropes, soothing environs & a plush seat for some relaxing “me” time.

PALPOUF SUSPENDU , Pal-ID Pal-ID Garden Swings & play sets
Pal-ID

Pal-ID
Pal-ID
Pal-ID

13. Snazzily cocooned in your private zone.

Cacoon, Cacoon Cacoon Garden Furniture
Cacoon

Cacoon
Cacoon
Cacoon

14. Vibrant pop of modishness for summery lounging.

Fermob, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

15. Lazing in the sun, with nature for company.

Fermob, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

16. Cushioned in the lap of poolside luxury.

Parga Wohnkonzept , PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH Garden Furniture
PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH

PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH
PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH
PARGA WOHNKONZEPT GMBH

17. Sun-shield adds to voguish rejuvenating accents.

Jack Lounge, ZEBRA ZEBRA Garden Furniture
ZEBRA

ZEBRA
ZEBRA
ZEBRA

18. Space-saving & visually sound wicker convenience.

Manutti, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

19. Now that's called posh sophistication!

Manutti, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

20. The quintessential deck chair is simply timeless.

Gartenmöbel und -ideen, Connox Connox Garden Furniture
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

21. Warm sunshine with welcoming maritime flair.

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Get cozy on the pool-deck with modern jazz.

Villa Tectona Kollektion Fiji, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH KwiK Designmöbel GmbH Garden Furniture
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

23. The perfect outdoor lounge for the whole family.

DIVANA, GarVida GarVida Garden Furniture
GarVida

GarVida
GarVida
GarVida

24. Adorable rattan charisma oozes tempting invite.

Outdoor Lounge Serie Honolulu, Rattania GmbH Rattania GmbH Garden Furniture
Rattania GmbH

Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH

25. Float in the open coziness of natural respite.

Unser Schauraum in Oberösterreich, First Class Holz GmbH First Class Holz GmbH Garden Furniture
First Class Holz GmbH

First Class Holz GmbH
First Class Holz GmbH
First Class Holz GmbH

26. Game for fetchingly fruitful retreat?

Eyecatcher für den Außenbereich, IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH & Co KG IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH & Co KG Garden Furniture Synthetic Brown
IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH &amp; Co KG

IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH & Co KG
IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH &amp; Co KG
IHP Ihr HandelsPartner GmbH & Co KG

27. Vintage elegance of the beach chair beckons!

Luxus-Bullaugenstrandkörbe der Extraklasse (Made in Germany), WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH Garden Furniture
WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH

WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH
WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH
WAM WHIRLPOOL + MORE GMBH

28. Benched in rusticity to bask in green relief.

Gartenmöbel, Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG Garden Furniture Wood
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG

Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH &amp; Co.KG
Sunchairs GmbH & Co.KG

29. Fashionable couch comfort, anyone?

Outdoor Lounge Serie Honolulu, Rattania GmbH Rattania GmbH Garden Furniture
Rattania GmbH

Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH

30. The swinging chair does not disappoint either!

Hollywoodschaukeln im Garten, Angerer Freizeitmöbel Angerer Freizeitmöbel Garden Furniture
Angerer Freizeitmöbel

Angerer Freizeitmöbel
Angerer Freizeitmöbel
Angerer Freizeitmöbel
Which of these ideas are you going to take home?

