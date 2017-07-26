Classic interior design that will make a traditionalist of you!

There's a time and a place for more contemporary styles, but today, we want to show you a home that was injected with a serious dose of beautifully classical design! We like to think that the interior designer that curated this wonderfully rich and heritage-infused property wore a paisley smoking jacket as they walked around, gleaning inspiration, as the finished product is every inch the luxurious home fit for any upper class family! You'll love the mix of incredible materials, rich colors and decadent design here, but please don't just assume we're telling the truth; come and see for yourself!
As a whole, this room feels luxurious, cozy and inviting, but when you start looking at the individual facets, it becomes even more impressive! Heavily patterned cushions and armchairs, a myriad of period seating, a stunning chandelier and a period fireplace really are incredible elements that come together to make a staggering whole!
Now this, to us, looks like a wonderful evening salon, reserved for drinking something aged and fabulous, once the kids have gone to bed. The rich mahogany wall panelling is an undeniably eye-catching feature, but add in some wingback Chesterfield armchairs, another huge fireplace, an antique rug and the most AMAZING ceiling that we've ever seen and the result is utterly beguiling!
The joy of older properties is that they always feature more than one sitting room! Smaller spaces are perfect for informal evenings, but a larger living room, such as this one, will always be ready for entertaining! You can see that the seating here is very comfortable and with oversized fixtures, such as a gilt mantle mirror and a giant chandelier, it makes a real impression!
Can we take a moment to really drink in the GORGEOUS door frames here? No wonder such a classic scheme has been put in place here, as there were already incredible original features in place to be embellished! You can really admire the ceiling heights as well, which add to the gravitas!
A 10-seater dining table is opulent enough, but look at the rest of the decor here! A sparkling gold color scheme looks as upmarket as it is possible to be! Dual chandeliers have created the ultimate in formal dining illumination and the gilt and cream chairs are utter perfection. What a space for a party!
If kitchens are meant to be perfunctory spaces, nobody thought to tell the kitchen planners here! With decadent mahogany cabinets and a massive central island in place, not to mention modern integrated appliances, this would be a haven for any cook! Beautiful!
For more informal dining, this breakfast room is a terrifically simple and pared back space! We love the way that silver serving platters have been used as some really unusual wall decoration and by keeping the mahogany cabinet theme going, in the form of a little dresser, the cohesion is spectacular!
Finally, we couldn't resist showing you this spectacular bedroom! Complete with yet another period fireplace and a chandelier that makes all other main lighting seem totally redundant, we think the use of a warm neutral wall color was inspired and finishes the soft, romantic and heritage look off to perfection!
