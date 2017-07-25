A modern home that really raises some question!

The mix of different woods here looks utterly stunning, but add in rustic natural stone and sleek white plaster and the fluid mosaic of different textures offer up such an unusual finished result. By keeping the lighting fixtures so understated, all eyes are on the variety of shapes and materials!

This really is a truly phenomenal home, which keeps us guessing at every turn and what a delight to find a property that is just as incredible on the inside as it is from the outside! Wow!

For more contemporary architecture inspiration, take a look at this article: Contemporary design? This house redefines it!