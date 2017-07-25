A modern home that really raises some question!

You might think that you've seen some amazing contemporary architecture already, but today, we are going to show you something absolutely out of this world. The architects that created this simply breathtaking building mastered the art of blending interior and exterior spaces with such a sense of grace and organic beauty that we are almost at a loss for words. You won't believe the shapes, finishes and the amount of natural light inside this groundbreaking home, so come and take a look!
We've rarely seen a home with such a presence, just from the street view! Great swathes of white have been intersected with dramatic dark elements and a warm terracotta element as well. The simplicity of this facade is so deceptive though, as you're about to see!
Fascinating! The decision to insert circular cut-outs into the facade here was a bold move, but one that really added an extra element of design genius. We can imagine that when the light shines through these little holes, it creates a gorgeous effect on the interior spaces!
The stoic nature of these marvellous modules add an extra level of drama to this expansive building and we are absolutely blown away by the beautiful contrast of materials here. A rustic stone wall meet sleek white render with such ease that is staggers belief!
This is such a large and impressive home! Laid out over an L-shaped plot, it's this incredible section that really grabs our attention and won't let go! Using black and white contrasting architectural structures has made for a beautifully imposing and unforgettable property!
It would have been so simple to negate on the finish of each area of this building, but by opting to use gentle textural materials, there is a modern yet homely vibe at play and we are particularly taken with the glass safety rails here. They offer such lovely and uninterrupted views of the garden and make the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces so subtle!
With such a focus on the relationship between the house and the outdoors here, it makes perfect sense that there are some integrated organic elements! This courtyard garden, in particular, is a neat, ordered and yet inviting area for a spot of entertaining and with wooden decking flooring in place as well, there is so much warmth!
We thought it would be a good idea to include this image of the architectural plans for the building. You can really appreciate just how large the finished property is and, with that in mind, marvel at how impressive the finished standards really are! We must show you a few interior shots as well though, as that really brings everything together!
Beautifully light, airy and fresh, the inside of this home is just as super as the facade and would you just drink in the proportions! It was a seriously inspired choice to include as much glazing as possible and it's lovely that every wall offers a new and exciting view of different parts of the building.
The mix of different woods here looks utterly stunning, but add in rustic natural stone and sleek white plaster and the fluid mosaic of different textures offer up such an unusual finished result. By keeping the lighting fixtures so understated, all eyes are on the variety of shapes and materials!
This really is a truly phenomenal home, which keeps us guessing at every turn and what a delight to find a property that is just as incredible on the inside as it is from the outside! Wow!
