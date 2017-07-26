This spacious modern loft dazzles in chic style

Today’s homify account celebrates the professional expertise of Washington DC based lighting designers from HINSON DESIGN GROUP, who have lit up this cozy, roomy loft with modern style and oodles of visual appeal. Let us take a closer look into this loft and be wowed by the luminous jazz adorning the spaces. Here we go!
In this capacious living room with industrial hints, lavish style, illumination & luxury are beautifully complemented by the light palette & noble woody details. Even with the high ceilings, the room is full of welcoming homey warmth because of the choice of furnishings & the mellow humility of wood.
Just look at that awesome lighting fixture!
Ceiling lights loaded with voguish elegance… … .don’t we simply love this one?
Heartily lighted up, this modern kitchen is brimming with practical poise and sassy wholesomeness. With the convenience of serving counter, breakfast bar, comfortable worktop and modular detailing, this kitchen offers a wonderful working space. The brilliant kitchen ceiling is surely not to be missed!
Optimally furnished to retain the spacious character, this modern bedroom is aesthetically lit. The large windows ensure plentiful natural light.
This bedroom leads you to a balcony through the elongated glass door & windows covered by blinds which allow for that cozy ambiance of repose. The modish bedside pendant lamps are suspended from the high ceiling.
Smartly optimized, this corridor doubles up as the charming closet space with ample room for clothes, shoes and other accessories. The cleverly lighted stylish wooden ceiling brightens up the entire closet area quite efficiently.
With the intimate lighting adding to the comfortably plush atmosphere, this huge bathroom has all the elements to pamper your senses.