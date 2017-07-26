Your browser is out-of-date.

This spacious modern loft dazzles in chic style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Adams Morgan Loft, Hinson Design Group Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room
Today’s homify account celebrates the professional expertise of Washington DC based lighting designers from HINSON DESIGN GROUP, who have lit up this cozy, roomy loft with modern style and oodles of visual appeal. Let us take a closer look into this loft and be wowed by the luminous jazz adorning the spaces. Here we go!

Airy & soberly ritzy.

Adam Morgan Living Room Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Loft Lighting,Chandelier,Modern Lighting,Recessed Lighting,Industrial Lighting
In this capacious living room with industrial hints, lavish style, illumination & luxury are beautifully complemented by the light palette & noble woody details. Even with the high ceilings, the room is full of welcoming homey warmth because of the choice of furnishings & the mellow humility of wood. 

Adams Morgan Living Room Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Chandelier,Industrial Lighting,Exposed Ceiling
Just look at that awesome lighting fixture!

The sparkle of sophistication.

Adams Morgan Ceiling Lights Hinson Design Group Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Lighting Design,Recessed Lighting,Chandelier,Decorative Lighting
Ceiling lights loaded with voguish elegance… … .don’t we simply love this one?

Illuminated generosity.

Adams Morgan Kitchen Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Kitchen Lighting Design,Kitchen Lighting,Chandelier
Heartily lighted up, this modern kitchen is brimming with practical poise and sassy wholesomeness. With the convenience of serving counter, breakfast bar, comfortable worktop and modular detailing, this kitchen offers a wonderful working space. The brilliant kitchen ceiling is surely not to be missed!

Bright, restful and roomy.

Adams Morgan Master Bedroom Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Bedroom Lighting Design,Wall Lamps,Modern Lighting,Industrial Lighting
Optimally furnished to retain the spacious character, this modern bedroom is aesthetically lit. The large windows ensure plentiful natural light.

Adams Morgan Master Bedroom Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Bedroom Lighting Design,Hanging Lamps,Modern Lighting
This bedroom leads you to a balcony through the elongated glass door & windows covered by blinds which allow for that cozy ambiance of repose. The modish bedside pendant lamps are suspended from the high ceiling.

Contemporarily clever.

Adams Morgan Master Closet Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Lighting Design,Closet Lighting,Recessed Lighting
Smartly optimized, this corridor doubles up as the charming closet space with ample room for clothes, shoes and other accessories. The cleverly lighted stylish wooden ceiling brightens up the entire closet area quite efficiently.

Privately comfy.

Adams Morgan Master Bathroom Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Bathroom Lighting Design,Bathroom Lighting,Wall Sconces,Wall Lights
With the intimate lighting adding to the comfortably plush atmosphere, this huge bathroom has all the elements to pamper your senses.

Are you contemplating a lighting upgrade for your snug pad?

