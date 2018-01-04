Your browser is out-of-date.

12 smart bathroom storage ideas to enhance your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Eclectic style bathroom
Plentiful storage is an integral part of the design of a functional home space, be it a bedroom, kitchen, dining area, utility room or a bathroom. Whether dolled up in modern, rustic, Asian, tropical, country or classic style, and be it a spacious or a small bathroom, we all need sufficient shelves & cabinetry to store the toiletries, cosmetics and other items.

Often times, when the bathroom doubles up as a laundry room, it becomes all the more important to ensure that the practical utility of the storage spaces provided matches our requirement tastefully. And this is why bathroom designers and room decorators take special care to impart a visually sound functional richness to the storage spaces adorning the bathroom.

This homify story walks you through 12 such smart bathroom storage ideas that will inspire you to upgrade your bathroom storage. Take a look and pick the ideal fit!

1. Place the bathtub under the roof for coziness and space efficiency.

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

2. Customizable shelving units.

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

3. Geometric and chromatic storage for aesthetics.

Bathroom shelf - Ruche small cardboard shelving unit chrome finish Ruche shelving unit BathroomShelves Paper Metallic/Silver bathroom shelf,bathroom storage,wall shelf,wall storage

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

Bathroom shelf—Ruche small cardboard shelving unit chrome finish

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

4. Woody space-saver for that natural touch.

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

5. Recycled old bamboo pieces as a drying ladder rack.

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

6. Functional decor with a vibrant dash of personality.

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Eclectic style bathroom

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

7. Open clarity & delicate modernity of pastel singularity.

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern Bathroom MDF White

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

8. Visual demarcation enhances the originality of these shelves.

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern Bathroom

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

9. Bespoke drawer divides perfectly accommodate all you need.

Dress 2.0 , Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomStorage

Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

10. Conceal some, keep others to hand- stylish mix of closed & open storage.

Dress 2.0 , Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomStorage

Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

11. Sleek lines of floating storage are apt for wall spaces like this.

Tender collection: furniture elements, Mastella Design Mastella Design Modern Bathroom MDF Blue

Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

12. Voguish luminous accents add to mirrored convenience.

Tender collection: furniture elements, Mastella Design Mastella Design Modern Bathroom MDF Blue

Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Which of these is going to sit in your bathroom?

