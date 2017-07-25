Beautiful Boston home dazzles in Parisian style

West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS have decked up a Boston home that features in this homify story. Dolled up in with plush Parisian touches, this classic dwelling offers modern living with decent comforts. Let us get up, close & personal with this home and pick our favorite design ideas to copy.
Cushy furnishings, tasteful upholstery in soft pastel hues, ample natural light and oodles of warm coziness- what a living room!
This round dining table with mirrored details is surrounded by comfortable cushioned chairs in the snug formal dining room boasting of authentic old-world charm. The white chandelier & ornate vase complement the wooden showcase to enhance the classic charisma of this brightly lit dining room.
What a restfully fetching stance of traditional voguishness! The comfy bed is quite tempting with its plush pillows & cushy duvet; the white net curtains offer a chic vintage assurance of absolute repose.
The large mirror, aesthetically sound wall, dapper detailed washbasin counter and charismatic classic core of design- this bathroom is full of endearing accents.
Intricately ornate mirror frame, bold style statement of the upper wall, antique fashioned washbasin area and cozy lighting are easy on the eyes.
Classically captivating with opulent sophistication- need we say more?