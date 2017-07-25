Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful Boston home dazzles in Parisian style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Boston Meets Paris, Kellie Burke Interiors
West Hartford based interior designers & decorators from KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS have decked up a Boston home that features in this homify story. Dolled up in with plush Parisian touches, this classic dwelling offers modern living with decent comforts. Let us get up, close & personal with this home and pick our favorite design ideas to copy.

Comfy & appealing.

Living Room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Living Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Cushy furnishings, tasteful upholstery in soft pastel hues, ample natural light and oodles of warm coziness- what a living room!

Conventionally filling.

Dining Room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Dining Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

This round dining table with mirrored details is surrounded by comfortable cushioned chairs in the snug formal dining room boasting of authentic old-world charm. The white chandelier & ornate vase complement the wooden showcase to enhance the classic charisma of this brightly lit dining room.

Stately relaxation.

Master Bedroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bedroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

What a restfully fetching stance of traditional voguishness! The comfy bed is quite tempting with its plush pillows & cushy duvet; the white net curtains offer a chic vintage assurance of absolute repose. 

Quintessentially poised.

Bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

The large mirror, aesthetically sound wall, dapper detailed washbasin counter and charismatic classic core of design- this bathroom is full of endearing accents.

Bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Intricately ornate mirror frame, bold style statement of the upper wall, antique fashioned washbasin area and cozy lighting are easy on the eyes.

Bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Classically captivating with opulent sophistication- need we say more?

A modern home that really raises some question!
How does your snug abode court style?

