Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This classic home is full of chic designer comfort

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify story narrates the heartwarming winsomeness of interior design accomplished by the Denver based interior designers & decorators from ANDREA SCHUMACHER INTERIORS. This classic home has all the ingredients of a sassy modern dwelling and is also loaded with traditional charm. Smartly designed with a conventional garnish in contemporary comfort, this home is sure to cause you some really serious home envy.

Curious to know more? Read on !

Living in cheery comfort.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room drapery,sofa,throw pillows,carved cocktail table,table lamp,side table,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Happy colors, bright accents and a soft ambiance of absolute coziness fill this living room with inviting vibes. Those floral curtains and vibrantly upholstered cushions look truly welcoming in their vibrant format. Airy and comfy, this classic living room conveys humble simplicity in its contemporarily pleasing character.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Living room chair,throw pillow,ottoman,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Now this is what cozy lounging is all about!

Wholehearted invite.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room carved art,chandelier,dining chairs,banquette,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Tones of pink, conventionally unique lighting and ample heartiness of style make this dining room apt for a sumptuous meal. Isn’t the dining set just adorable?

Cozy family time.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room Chandelier,dining chairs,round table,throw pillows,banquette,sconces,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This snug little corner oozing old-world charm is the ideal private space to relish a delicious meal with your loved ones while having a heart-to-heart with them. The rich wooden flooring, candelabra lighting, rustic brick arch and plenty of comfy daylight make it a warm space with the colorful cushions adding a jazzy pop of modernity.

Warming up to knowledge.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Study/office chaise,sofa,ottoman,book shelves,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Get comfortable on the sofa, laze on the recliner or simply plop on that furry rug, this study room has the perfect cozy ambiance to lose yourself in the world of books, as the fireplace assures welcoming warmth.

Meeting in a professional spirit.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Study/office leather sofa,art,cocktail table,area rug,console table,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This part of the study doubles up as the official meeting space as well as the seating area for the bar where you can let your hair down with a relaxing drink.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A tasteful promise.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Kitchen wall paper,open shelving,chandeliers,counter stools,green kitchen island,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Patterned wallpaper, green kitchen island, chic chandeliers and oodles of wholesomeness- we are so in love with this kitchen!

Privy to snug restfulness.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom side chair,area rug,four poster canopy bed,throw pillows,framed art,night table,bench,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This bright, classic bedroom is loaded with warm repose that sings in melodious notes of genteel tranquility. That cushy bed with the convenient curtains is an assurance of undisturbed sweet slumber.

Dazzling allure.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom wallpaper,mirror,vanity,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Old-world charm meets modern convenience with a poised touch in this washbasin area. The jazzy walls complement the dark pink suggestions while the pretty mirror & decor pieces add to the visual appeal.

Reign of subtle sass.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom built in cabinets,walk in shower,bench,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Different tones of sober tiles for the walls & ceiling, spacious bath, ample dapper cabinetry and a graceful clarity of style adorn this classic bathroom.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom vanity,wood paneling,sconce,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Varying tones of woody wonder steal the show here- be it the dark wood of the vanity, shiny parquet floor or the wall panels.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bathroom tub,area rug,chandelier,drapery,side table,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This regal space with the bathtub clearly shows that a refreshing soak is not merely a daily chore, but a stately comfort. With the warm, refreshing details in this well lighted space, this bathroom is indeed fit for royalty.

Storage ideas you simply won't believe!
Which of these smashing spaces wowed you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks