This classic home is full of chic designer comfort

Today’s homify story narrates the heartwarming winsomeness of interior design accomplished by the Denver based interior designers & decorators from ANDREA SCHUMACHER INTERIORS. This classic home has all the ingredients of a sassy modern dwelling and is also loaded with traditional charm. Smartly designed with a conventional garnish in contemporary comfort, this home is sure to cause you some really serious home envy.
Curious to know more? Read on !
Happy colors, bright accents and a soft ambiance of absolute coziness fill this living room with inviting vibes. Those floral curtains and vibrantly upholstered cushions look truly welcoming in their vibrant format. Airy and comfy, this classic living room conveys humble simplicity in its contemporarily pleasing character.
Now this is what cozy lounging is all about!
Tones of pink, conventionally unique lighting and ample heartiness of style make this dining room apt for a sumptuous meal. Isn’t the dining set just adorable?
This snug little corner oozing old-world charm is the ideal private space to relish a delicious meal with your loved ones while having a heart-to-heart with them. The rich wooden flooring, candelabra lighting, rustic brick arch and plenty of comfy daylight make it a warm space with the colorful cushions adding a jazzy pop of modernity.
Get comfortable on the sofa, laze on the recliner or simply plop on that furry rug, this study room has the perfect cozy ambiance to lose yourself in the world of books, as the fireplace assures welcoming warmth.
This part of the study doubles up as the official meeting space as well as the seating area for the bar where you can let your hair down with a relaxing drink.
Patterned wallpaper, green kitchen island, chic chandeliers and oodles of wholesomeness- we are so in love with this kitchen!
This bright, classic bedroom is loaded with warm repose that sings in melodious notes of genteel tranquility. That cushy bed with the convenient curtains is an assurance of undisturbed sweet slumber.
Old-world charm meets modern convenience with a poised touch in this washbasin area. The jazzy walls complement the dark pink suggestions while the pretty mirror & decor pieces add to the visual appeal.
Different tones of sober tiles for the walls & ceiling, spacious bath, ample dapper cabinetry and a graceful clarity of style adorn this classic bathroom.
Varying tones of woody wonder steal the show here- be it the dark wood of the vanity, shiny parquet floor or the wall panels.
This regal space with the bathtub clearly shows that a refreshing soak is not merely a daily chore, but a stately comfort. With the warm, refreshing details in this well lighted space, this bathroom is indeed fit for royalty.