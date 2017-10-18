This magnificent mansion will sweep you off your feet!

Today’s homify post takes us on a tour in a beautiful mansion designed by Denver-based interior designers & decorators ANDREA SCHUMACHER INTERIORS. They have decked up the interior of this classic home! Replete with conventional old-world charm, every space of this dwelling offers plush comfort for modern living. A true epitome of classic meets contemporary chic allure, this home is bound to have you asking for more.
Excited? Let’s take a closer look!
As you enter, contemporary flair of the elements greets you along with subtle suggestions of classic poise. The high ceilings, ornate balustrade, woody goodness of furniture and the old meets new flavors of decor & lighting make for a humbly jazzy hallway.
In this carpeted living room, the classic suggestions of elegant ritz complement the cushy sofas & the warmth of the fireplace to offer an absolutely comfy time. The designer woody details of the high ceiling and the stylish lights add to the modishness. The brick wall housing the fireplace also serves to demarcate the living and dining areas; the dining space shares the rich shiny wooden floor with the living room space.
Perfect for entertaining guests, this well lit and airy dining area celebrates the alluring antique elements adorning this space. Ah those chandeliers!
With charming crockery & cutlery showcases overhead, plentiful cabinetry, glossy topped white kitchen table-cum-breakfast bar and the sober sophistication of the palette involving rich dark wood tones, white & dark gray ring in oodles of hearty jazz into this kitchen.
With the raw appeal of the wooden dining table bringing rustic accents, the columns & pendant lamps adding industrial style, and the existent classic core of this bright & snug private family dining room, eclectic voguishness reigns supreme in here.
Ideal for a comfy time with the loved ones, this media room offers the perfect space to unwind as you snuggle up to the near & dear ones while sipping coffee and enjoying the latest flick, or lounge with a hot beverage & lots of cozy banter, or simply relish a refreshing drink at the bar while having a heart-to-heart with your family members.
The emerald-green upholstered bed with the plush pillows & cushy duvet, bright & restful ambiance, pleasing decor and simple magnificence nail it in this bedroom.
Textured walls, snazzy detailing, posh accents- what’s not to love in this bathroom?
Dark gray-beige palette, swish classic-framed mirror, wacky wall scribbles and transparent washbasin counter clearly conveying dollops of finesse- don’t we just love this one?
Of timeless wood & white, brilliant textures and undeniable chutzpah of antiquity- this bathroom is dangerously potent for some serious home envy.