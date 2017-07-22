Feel at home with 320 ft² of chic contemporary comfort

Kraków based interior architects from LIDIA SARAD have dolled up the interior spaces of a 320 ft² dwelling that promises modern living with practical poise and functional finesse. Loaded with present-day comforts in an endearing design format, this home is full of cozy accents. Today at homify, let us have a tour of this beautiful house and pick our favorites for design ideas to take home.
With an open plan format, the living room tastefully accommodates the lounging, dining and kitchen areas. The lounging and dining spaces rest on a wooden floor while beige tiles house the kitchen area. Separating the lounge & kitchen is a black colored storage-cum-display cabinet. In this image, you can appreciate how the glossy, radiant kitchen details visually balance the simplistic yet sassy woody elements, with the voguish furnishings adding a dash of aesthetic modernity.
Vibrant cushions ring in a striking contrast with the cushy black couch that itself looks alluringly tasteful in the otherwise neutral & light palette. Adding to it, the soft rug, aesthetic decor, modish coffee table, and comfortable luminosity make it a restful lounging experience.
Ample storage, handle-free fronts, jazzy illumination, dazzlingly posh backsplash and the evergreen elegance of wood & white- what’s not to love in this modular open kitchen?
Snuggle with your furry friend on the couch as you enjoy your favorite rom-com, or simply grab a quick snack with a hot cuppa in the adorable little dining area, the relaxing ambiance of this room is invitingly sumptuous.
The translucent blinds let in cozy brightness. Did you notice the snazzy chairs adorning the dining set?
Gleaming with the magical blend of white winsomeness & elegant lighting, this bathroom is yet another space worth a dekko. The tiled mosaic, smart cabinetry, roomy bathtub, neat sanitaryware and no-nonsense panache create a simply luxurious vibe of intimate comfort in this bathroom.