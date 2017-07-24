Storage ideas you simply won't believe!

We don't know about you, but we are always on the lookout for ingenious storage ideas that will make our lives a whole lot easier, without compromising our neat and ordered aesthetic. If you are too, then prepare to absolutely love us, as we are going to show you four BRILLIANT ideas today that have so many practical applications and uses, you simply won't believe it! From a way to make your garden a little more useful through to bedroom storage that looks as great as it functions, you are going to be keen as mustard to copy these ideas and best of all; they all have the professional interior designer seal of approval, so you know they must be brilliant! Ready? Then let's take a look!
How brilliant and yet simple is this solution? We all know that kids have absolutely NO interest in being tidy, clean and organized, which is why it's vital to make their toy storage fun to use! The idea of having wall-mounted baskets is absolutely brilliant, as it would almost turn tidying their bedroom into a game!
Just in case you were wondering, yes, baskets can look great as an adult storage system as well! Offering a pared back and almost industrial aesthetic, we love the way that a few baskets can be mounted together, in order to create a handy accessories area. You could even mirror this design in a utility room, with everyone having their own dirty clothes basket! The possibilities are endless.
Built-in storage is gloriously handy, but if you choose a modern design, the look can be, well, just a little bit naff and store-bought! That's why we adore this idea, which takes the principles of built-in storage and adds a personal touch, with reclaimed wood and a variety of cupboards, cubby holes, drawers and even a sink! This bedroom has gotten storage down to a fine art anyway though, as the bed is a haven of hidden organization!
Can't you imagine this design having a myriad of applications, throughout your home? Perfect for bathrooms, utility spaces and even your hallways, the way that each face offers an exciting, pretty and useful element means that you wouldn't ever have to hide your storage away again. Amazing!
If you are doing your bit for the environment and trying to live a little greener, by leaving the car at home and cycling wherever possible, you get a big pat on the back from us, as well as this handy storage idea! Nobody wants muddy bicycles cluttering up their house, so an outdoor secure bike box is the perfect solution!
You see? When closed, this little bike shed doesn't even ruin the aesthetic of a charming front garden! Thanks to an integrated green roof design, it fits right in and we think potential bike thieves would assume this is a bin tidy, not a bike store, but even if they do have a go at getting in, the locks are amazingly tough!
The best storage solutions are the ones that take you by surprise. You'll see what we mean in a moment, but for now, let's revel in the gorgeousness of this built-in bed surround, which has expertly made great use of an awkwardly-shaped wall and added a wealth of cupboard and closet space. What's that though? You'd need drawers too? Hang on one second…
Open up these 'cupboard' doors and you'll find a staggeringly display of versatile storage! Far from being just a few cupboards, there are cubby holes, shelves, drawers, hanging rails and all manner of ingenious solutions, which are hidden away behind sleek and unfussy doors. What a way to get the storage you need, without compromising on a neat aesthetic!
