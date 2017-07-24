Small bathrooms with big personalities!

Think that small bathroom has to be boring? Think again! Follow this space's lead and look for something really unusual, to act as a natural focal point and the bijou proportions will simply melt away! An antique sink and vanity unit really is a fantastic investment, but don;t forget to consider matching items, such as toilets with high cisterns!

For more bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: 30 modern bathrooms to inspire your own!