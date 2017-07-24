Small bathrooms with big personalities!

There's a tendency to let certain rooms be a little more modest, in a bid to enjoy larger and more luxurious communal areas and that's fine, but don't go thinking that the world is coming to an end if you have a tiny bathroom! We have found some seriously small yet staggeringly stylish spaces to show you today, each of which has been carefully mapped out by a talented bathroom designer, in a bid to get the perfect balance of amazing materials, useful storage and flowing floor space. You won't believe how much potential your small bathroom holds, so come with us now and find out!
Don't you agree that the tiles here are beautiful? By using them to pick out certain areas of the bathroom, your eyes are drawn to the detailing and not the size! Genius! The clear glass shower cubicle really supports the scheme as well, as it almost disappears before your eyes!
There can be a temptation to ignore large installations in a small bathroom, but we love the boldness of giving the shower ALL the attention here, thanks to dark tiles. Floating suite items really free up the floor space too and keep the overall look really contemporary.
What with a GORGEOUS metal sink and the really striking and bizarre wall mirrors here, there's no time to be bemoaning a small room! In fact, with a lovely lilac hue on the walls, we bet the owners of this room were glad of a tiny space, as it guaranteed all eyes would be on the designer touches!
This bathroom might be small but it has a lot of presence! Traditional features, such as a heritage sink and a gilt mirror have been expertly balanced out, with a big dose of funky color, in the form of the curtain! Warm, cozy and eye-catching… what more could you want?
We would never have thought that rich orange and decadent black tiles would be a good idea for a small bathroom, but now that we've seen it, we can't stop wanting it! Contrasting with bright white walls, this scheme is really dramatic and makes no bones about the small dimensions of the space.
Now THIS is a small bathroom design that we can get onboard with! Classic tiles on the bottom half of the room look elegant and help to make the most of the proportions, while dramatic blackboard paint totally transforms the top! Let's be honest; you'd never be able to forget to buy more toilet paper again, as you could just leave yourself a note!
When it comes to giving a small bathroom a big injection of style, sometimes, classic motifs are best, which is why bathroom-specific wallpaper is well worth a thought! Just look at the way this charming leaf design has livened up a vanity area and made it so much more chic!
Think that small bathroom has to be boring? Think again! Follow this space's lead and look for something really unusual, to act as a natural focal point and the bijou proportions will simply melt away! An antique sink and vanity unit really is a fantastic investment, but don;t forget to consider matching items, such as toilets with high cisterns!
